Aba Market Reopening Is Selective – NAFDAC

The National Agency For Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said it has reopened shops owned by innocent traders who are suffering from the actions of some criminals who are involved in selling fake products in their zone.

Martins Iluyomade, NAFDAC’s Zonal Director in South-East, said that the decision came after listening to the plea of the Abia State Government to relieve those who know nothing about fake products, but are victims of collateral damages.

He made this announcement in a roundtable meeting that brought together NAFDAC’s officials, Abia government officials, leaderships of Eziukwu Market, leadership of medicine dealers in Ariaria International Market, Ekumi Plaza and Tenant Road Medicine Dealers at the Aba South Local Government Secretariat.

Iluyomade however warned that the reopening of the market was very selective as only areas that have no case with NAFDAC were opened on Wednesday.

According to him, any shop that deals in medicine in Ekumi, Ariaria or within the Zones closed down at the Eziukwu Market on the 16th of December 2024 over fake products will remain sealed until certain criteria are met.

“People in Ekumi who are selling hair beauty and make-up items, food items, etc. will be reopened, but the responsibility of securing the place is for all of us.

“All areas that have nothing to do with the matter will be reopened today while the other areas will have to meet with necessary criteria before we’ll listen to them.

“So, what we’re doing today is to free those who know nothing about this evil, but those areas involved in medicine will have to come and answer for themselves.”

He stressed that what he saw during the operation in Aba for substandard and falsified drugs is unspeakable and gives him shock he has never had all his life.

Iluyomade warned those whose shops will be opened that NAFDAC will not tolerate further criminal silence in what is happening around them and urged traders to say something when they see something wrong.

He hailed Governor Alex Otti for the special love he has for the Abia people, stressing that it was his pleas and intervention that led to the decision to reopen shops for those who fell victim to collateral damage.

Ukoha Njoku, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor who was present at the meeting said that the state is working hard to strengthen its law on such matters, stressing that Abia cannot allow such illicit activities to rewrite the good stories ongoing in Abia.

He urged the traders to take home the “see something, say something” directive, stressing that such bold moves should be taken beyond just the major markets but down to homes where such activities are taking place because the state will never support such actions.

Ukoha said that those involved in illicit activities must go to jail and lose their properties because no reasonable government will watch such criminals escape while they’re killing people.

The CPS said that the war should not be just NAFDAC’s war, but a war between everyone and a few criminals who are bent on destroying everybody.

“Don’t hide them. Don’t defend them. See something, say something so that NAFDAC, Local Government and State Government will come in, bring or take justice to such criminals so that they’ll not continue to punish all of us. On behalf of the Governor, I assure NAFDAC that the government will partner with you to end this menace.”

Mike Okoro, Pioneer Chairman of Eziukwu Market, thanked Governor Otti for responding to the plea of the people and assured NAFDAC that the new leadership of the market will never allow such to continue.

Oba Ibe, the new Chairman of Eziukwu Road Market, said that his leadership has started something already by setting up a monitoring committee that already knows what to do and will give NAFDAC and the government all necessary support henceforth.

James Ekenedilichukwu, Chairman of Tenant Road Medicine Dealers, said that they will abide by all necessary rules, and will never derail from any rule, as they are against substandard and falsified drugs.

Sunny Nwogu, Secretary of Ekumi Plaza, also assured that they have been working hard to stop such selling of illicit drugs, as it is on record that they have handed expired products worth several millions to NAFDAC.

He however, said that they will work with NAFDAC even better, as most people in the market do not deal with fake products, and will cooperate with NAFDAC to do whatever it takes to end the menace.

Gerrard Chikezie, from Ariaria International Market Patent Medicine Dealers, thanked the Governor and NAFDAC for their intervention but pleaded for more support as the situation in the market is difficult for them, market leaders, to handle.

“For two weeks, those of us in the leadership cannot sleep. We’re under pressure. We promise you that henceforth, whatever we see, we shall say if that’s what it will take to rescue us.”

Meanwhile, Aba South Chairman, Anyanwu Nwobilor urged the traders to abide by all necessary laws, as even the local government will spare no one found henceforth, involved in the aforementioned ugly activities all in the name of business.

He said that sentiment apart, the government will allow nobody, no matter who the person is, to mess up the achievements of the government of Abia State.

