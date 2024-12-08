Share

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has said Aba, as an industrial hub, has the capacity to launch the whole of Africa to industrial revolution.

Governor Otti, who made this remark at the weekend during a brief ceremony to close the 2024 Aba International Trade Fair, said Abia State is being celebrated all over the world, due to the products and services that Aba is known for and showcasing to the world.

Otti also said the Abia State Government will sustain its partnership with the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA) and the entire organised private sector in the State to promote commerce.

He said that the State Government will continue to make favourable policies and other enablers that support business growth.

Represented at the event, by Caleb Ajagba, his Chief of Staff, Governor Otti, commended the joint planning committee of the fair, comprising Government officials and the ACCIMA team, for organising a successful fair, which he described as one of the best in recent times in Aba and the State.

“This has unarguably become one of the best-organised trade fairs in Aba, in recent times. Our vision, as a government is to restore the glory of Abia State, especially Aba, as the foremost industrial hub.

“And of course, we all know that Aba is noted for its industry, entrepreneurial spirit and creative abilities. What has happened from the inception of this trade fair from November 28 to date, is the planting of something that is big and by the time we return here next year, you’ll see that the seed you have sown here today is going to be a platform to launch Aba and indeed the black race into global reckoning.”

Speaking further, he said, “Aba is not just the pride of the people of the South-East/South-South, not just for people in Nigeria, but also for people of the African sub-region.”

Otti urged ACCIMA and the Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Industry, to start the planning of the 2025 edition of the fair to correct all mistakes noticed in the just concluded 2024 edition.

The Special Adviser to Abia State Governor on Trade, Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the joint planning committee, 2024 Aba International Trade Fair, Nwaka Inem, thanked all the companies that exhibited at the fair and visitors to the fairground and promised that the 2025 edition, which its planning has started will be bigger and better.

“We learnt some lessons in this trade fair and these lessons will be analysed, studied and applied for improvement in future events like this in Aba,” he said.

Inem, however, gave a special thanks to Governor Otti, for commending their efforts and asserting that the high standards witnessed in the 2024 Aba International Trade Fair shall be sustained.

Share

Please follow and like us: