Aba: Five Young Men Drown En Route To Burial Ceremony

Share

Tragedy struck in Abia State as five young men drowned while crossing the Aba River on a canoe to attend a burial ceremony in Umunkanma Village, Ugwunagbo Local Government Area (LGA).

The victims, all from Obingwa LGA, had set out from Epomiri Village, Ovom Ama Asaa, and were attempting to reach Umunkanma— a neighbouring village across the river—when the wooden canoe they boarded capsized midstream.

Community sources told Saturday Telegraph that the deceased included two young men from Umuejea Village, two from Okuenyi Village (Ward 10), and one from Akpaa Mbato (Ward 8).

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred halfway through the journey, as the overloaded canoe capsized and plunged all occupants into the river. None of the victims could swim, and efforts by local divers to rescue them were unsuccessful.

A narrow escape saved others who were late to the riverbank. One such individual, Hon. Ogbonna Nwanmuo, recounted that he missed the ill-fated trip after stopping briefly to ease himself. “When I arrived, the canoe had already left,” he said solemnly.

Confirming the incident, Chairman of Obingwa LGA, Hon. Maxwell Nwadike, expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved families and pledged to visit the scene and make recommendations to the state government to prevent such tragedies in the future.

In response, Evangelist Keshi Ụkaegbu, National Secretary of the Church of God Seventh Day Nigeria and a native of the area, renewed calls for government intervention. He urged both the federal and state governments to construct a bridge over the Aba River to link Ugwunagbo and Obingwa LGAs.

“Epomiri and Umunkanma villages have been linked by trade routes since colonial times. The lack of a bridge puts countless lives at risk,” Ụkaegbu said. “We cannot continue to lose lives to avoidable tragedies.”

He stressed that a bridge at Umunkanma-Epomiri would enhance commerce, security, and social integration between Obingwa, Ugwunagbo, and the wider Ukwa communities.

Share