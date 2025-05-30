Aba: Father Of 2 Killed, 8 Others Hospitalised In Billboard Tragedy

Share

A heavy advertisement billboard at the popular Aba Salad Market junction fell on Wednesday, killing one person and leaving eight others hospitalised with various degrees of injuries.

New Telegraph learnt that the deceased, Mr Destiny Uguru, an indigene of Izzi, Ebonyi State, whose wife is heavily pregnant, was taking shelter inside a parked tricycle during the rain, when the billboard collapsed, killing him instantly.

An eyewitness, and a relation of the deceased, Mr Chinedu Nwaibo, who works as a vulcanizer at the location, told New Telegraph that the tragedy occurred during a downpour that came with a heavy wind.

“When the rain that came with wind was blowing on Wednesday, he and his brothers (community men) had to take refuge in his small shanty shop, not knowing that a tragedy is closer to them.

“I went into my small shanty with my brothers when the rain started. We were seven inside the shop when the heavy wind and rain got stronger.

“They complained my shanty wasn’t a comfortable place for them to take refuge, that they prefer staying inside their tricycles near the fallen billboard.

