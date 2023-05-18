Aba Electricity: Intrigues between Geometric Power, APL and consumers

Selling prepaid meters against agreed terms Continuing, Opigwe said the regulation made it clear under Customers’ Rights and Obligation that meters (prepaid) must first be installed be- fore an account is opened. He stressed that it is the duty of the DisCos to distribute prepaid meters to their customers because the meters are their proper- ties not that of the customers. “But what we see now is that they’ll come to your house because they want to extort people, they open extra-account for people, saying people must pay in before a meter is supplied to them and we keep asking them, has any other regulation changed the existing one that says that they must bring in the prepaid meter before setting up an account. They will just send their marketers into Aba streets to go and extort people.

The regulation is clear and they must follow it here in Aba.” He further explained that there are two ways of getting prepaid meters. “When the DisCos said they don’t have money to meter people some time ago, the Federal Govern- ment said okay and did what was called the National Mass Metering Programme. “They released one million prepaid me- ters to these DisCos and made it clear that releasing that doesn’t take away the duties of the DisCos because they were only help- ing. They were asked to share the prepaid meters, but reports from newspapers proved that these DisCos didn’t issue the meter as they were told. “Many collected money from the elec- tricity consumers for the meters. That programme has finished and NERC has been telling them to meter people yet they’re adamant.

Management of APL told us all that they will give us prepaid meters and up till now nothing has been done. “The Federal Government made it easier by introducing simple two way to it. They brought the Meters Asset Providers Regula- tion 2018 and said that if you’re in a hurry and cannot wait for them to get the meter for you, you go through what is called MAP (Meter Asset Providers) Regulation where you apply and pay for the prepaid meter and the DisCo will map out how you get your money back by giving you free recharge because you’ve invested into their company.

“In Aba here when you pay, even this APL will not do the right thing. Even if you approach them, they’ll keep telling you they’ll do it until you forget that one. Our people need to know these things so that we’ll let these companies know we’re humans with brains. “Adam Smith said that ‘it’s not because of the generosity of the baker that he bakes bread, he’s always mindful of his own self- ish interest.’ This is what our people must understand. This is what drives capitalism and the DisCos have implemented these capitalist tendencies here. “Even if you have faulty meters, the regulation said that they cannot charge you whether through estimate or capping. If your meter is faulty notwithstanding when it started, be it an analogue meter or these digital ones, the law said there is no way any DisCo can charge you through estimate billing or capping.

“You have the right for the meter to be read and discharged accordingly. Take it that the meter is burnt or thieves stole it, the regulation says, take three months aver- age from there and that’s what the customers should get as bill. “NERC made it clear that customers with faulty meters should not get estimate bills and the DisCos will lie to customers with such problems that their meters are out of their systems, which system are they talking about. These things are done because customers don’t know the rules.” Illegal mass disconnection In the complaint letter to the Managing Di- rector of APL from residents of Silent Spring Estate, off Umuojima Road, Aba which was obtained by New Telegraph and signed by Chiadikobi Ajionu, Chairman and Deacon Chizurum Oyema, Secretary, they accused the DisCo of illegal mass disconnection.

The letter reads, “We, the customers of Umuojma by Roses; Osisioma Sub-Transformer Electricity Consumers, otherwise known as Silent Spring Neighbourhood Association hereby made resolutely below averments. That we are legally connected electricity customers of APL. “That being legally connected customers of APL we have been performing our obligations payment of electricity consumed, vigilante protection of electrical installations, cordial- ity towards electricity workers, etc. “However, APL has not been respecting our consumers’ rights. That we are aware that transformers and other related equipment used in the supply of electricity are properties of the Disco (APL). “Moreover, by relevant and extant NERC regulations including Consumers’ Rights and Obligations: “It is not the responsibility of electricity customers or community to buy, replace, or repair electricity transformers, poles, and related equipment used in the sup- ply of electricity. “That APL abandoned its responsibility of replacing and/or repairing the transformer to us through customers’ contributions, lev- ies, and loans to us. That on 3/10/2022, APLE Marketer covering our area notified us that our transformer (Umuojima by Roses Osisioma Sub) has a fault.

“That we quickly went to APL Office at No. 2 Geometric Road, Osisioma Local Government Area and registered the notification of the marketer. “That Mr Agu under APL Maintenance Unit was sent to us and he declared the transformer faulty. That Mr. Agu directed us to meet MOS at No. 1 Ikot Ekpene Road being APLE Office. That MOS said he had sent mail to Cletus to test the transformer oil which he did. “That after Cletus being APL staff tested the transformer, he said that the transformer has insulation fault. That at this stage, Mr Cletus directed us to Engr. Amaramu (Head APL Operations) at No. 2 Geometric Road, Osisioma L.G.A.

“That Engr. Amaramu conveyed a meet- ing at APL Canteen between representatives of Umuojima by Roses, Osisioma Sub trans- former electricity Consumers and one Mr Chibuzo whom Engr. Amaramu introduced as APL Vendor that is being authorised and certified by APL to repair the transformer. “That we later know that the vendor (Mr Chibuzo) Engr. Amaramu (APLE Head of Operations) introduced to us as APL Certi- fied and authorised to repair the transformer by APL is known as (CHIAMAKING MULTI- GLOBAL ELECTRICAL LIMITED) when the APL Head of Operations directed us to pay the sum of three Hundred and Thirty thou- sand (N330,000.00) for repairs and Five Hun- dred and Eighty Thousand Naira N580,000.00) for 3 drums of oil. “That at every stage of the job, Engr. Amaramu sends his APL team headed by Mr Cletus to aid in the repairs and supervision. That on finishing the job, Engr. Amaramu still sends Cletus and his team to carry out the necessary test.

“All was done according to the APL Head of Operations directive representing APLE. That the repaired transformer was installed on 4/12/2022 soaked and was energised on 8/12/2022. That on 11/12/2022, the same trans- former was once more shut down. “Engr. Cletus, Agu being APL staff tested the transformer as directed by Engr. Amaramu who called his APL-certified and authorised vendor (Mr Chibuzo) to lift the transformer for repair and Engr. Amaramu directed us to pay another #230,000.00 for re- pairs. “That when Engr. Agu (APL staff) came to soak the transformer, he observed that the G & Ps were faulty and Engr. Amaramu directed us to give him #6,000.00 to replace same which we did. That cost Hiab lifting the transformer thro and fro Engr. Amaramu directed us to pay #400,000.00 which we did.

“That on 03/02/2023, the APL Chief Se- curity Officer and one Mrs Faith (APLE Director of Internal Audit) in company of Engr. Agu and (APL staff) and one other APL Security came and wrongfully and illegally disconnected all members of Umuojima by Roses, Osisioma Sub Transformer Electricity consumers from the transformer and lifted the transformer to APL Head Office at NO. 2 Geometric Road, Osisioma Aba on the ground that the transformer is in debit. “That we reported the issue at APL Head office at No. 2 Geometric Road Osisioma and we were directed to Mrs Faith (Director of Internal Audit) who directed all customers of the transformer to pay various amounts into our bills to enable APL clear the debt and bring back the transformer, reinstall same and energise it.

“That on the second week of February 2023, all the customers paid various amounts ranging from #5,000.00 to #50,000.00 into our APL Accounts confirmed by APL whose duplicate copies were collected from us by APL CSO and handed over to Mrs Faith who rendered all sorts of abuses and insults on us. “That after payment of various amounts into our APL bills as directed by APL, APL invoiced to all of us for unbilled period #13,827.99 for the month of February 2023, stating payment of same as condition for returning of the transformer. “That it should be stated that APL has not in any form communicated to us of any unbilled period. Sir, you may not have known the extent of exploitation, intimidation, ha- rassment inhuman treatment prior to the unbilled invoice, your above-named staff operating under the umbrella of “APL Staff Company” have subjected us to. Hence, we are bringing the same to your notice for you to save our souls and address our problems.

“That it should be stated that some of us are in credit including Prepaid metered cus- tomers prior to this madness of mass discon- nection. That by virtue of NERC Connection and Disconnection Procedures for Electric- ity Services 2007, APL has violated both our customers’ Rights and NERC Regulations.” In the letter, they prayed to the General Manager that: (1) APLE should forthwith in- vestigate the roles of its above-named staff (1) Engr. Agu, (2) Mr Cletus (3) Engr. Ama- ramu for customers exploitations, diverting repairs of transformers to Vendors by the principal, (4) Mrs Faith and CSO in this epi- sode of officers of APL thereby defrauding customers in excess of N1.2m. investigation APL being mindful of its image should call us to testify; “APL should forthwith enter into Project Agreement and set up a mechanism on how to pay us back N1.2m spent on the repair of the transformer as directed and supervised by APL Head of Operations being represen- tative of APL; “APL should forthwith bring our trans- former back, reinstall and energise same and pay penalty for all customers of Umuo- jima by Roses Osisioma Sub Transformer for wrongful disconnection starting from 03/02/2023 to when the transformer is rein- stalled and energised; “APL should withdraw the invoiced for the unbilled period dated 18/02/2023 from all customers of the transformer for issu- ance of the invoice was wrong and has no basis or bearing and should forthwith respect our rights as customers and relevant NERC Regulations as it concerns disconnections.”

Responding , Opigwe explained that the case of residents of Silent Spring Estate Aba, simply shows that APL is not taking NERC regulations seriously, stressing that NERC Regulations on customers’ rights and duty made it clear that it is not the duty of custom- ers, communities or streets to provide, buy or repair transformers and other related equip- ment used in the supply of energy. “But in Aba here, during the era of EEDC, more than 95 per cent of transformers here are bought and maintained by the customers. The DisCo’s own is just to come and extort people. “When this new company, APL took over, we met with them and said that the regula- tion on transformers is clear that even when they, the DisCo don’t have the funds to do the needful, there’s something called project agreement stipulated by NERC which makes it possible for the customers to repair the transformer, but with an agreement with the DisCo on how to get their money back. “It’s called project agreement, but they don’t do that. How can they pay for every- thing and after repair, the APL went there and carry away the transformers, claiming the people of the area owe them? Remember, the people bought the said transformer.” Residents suspect connivance among APL, NERC and security agencies Aba residents who spoke to New Tele- graph have said that what the DisCo, including the former EEDC and now APL, is doing cannot be possible if the National Electric- ity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has not compromised their standards in punishing them. Sampson Okoro, a resident said that the manner NERC Forum delay hearings on DisCo’s misbehaviour and their inability to enforce their own regulations has given the APL the impetus to do more harm to Aba residents. “Some of us who have been properly ed- ucated by JAG are using the NERC Forum, but we’ve seen their lackluster actions, so, the court of law will be a regular home for APL henceforth.

They’ll be visiting the courts steadily henceforth, because we have had enough. “Those who are not properly educated may resort to beating them up as a solution to fighting their excesses, but for me and my area, we’ll keep using the peaceful and lawful means JAG has instructed to apply and it’s working smoothly. “But all the sufferings of Aba people are aided by NERC and NERC Forum be- cause they’re part of what’s happening. The DisCo here in Aba is not afraid of NERC because they pay them. “I’ve noticed how NERC officials in one of their meetings here in Aba begging customers here not to go to court because they know that the court will always give customers sound judgement,” Okoro said. The residents equally accused security agencies in Abia State of forming a dubi- ous partnership with the DisCo who now carry their men and personnel around ar- eas where they want to effect their usual extortionist activities knowing full well that they will be resisted. According to Opigwe, “Many residents now have problems with NERC.

Maybe they now see the court as their final destination. There’s a rule explaining that NERC Resolution Forum has about eight weeks to discharge the matter and you see NERC Forum hold the matter for eternity and the customer will be suffering. “Once someone activates the Resolution at NERC Forum, no DisCo should discon- nect you, but here in Aba someone will have a case at NERC Forum and the DisCo will go and do otherwise and NERC Forum will do nothing, so I don’t blame the people fully for not trusting NERC Forum so much, but we as residents must continue to do our own whether through NERC Forum or the court.

“The way APL is telling people who have cases with them to go to NERC Forum to- day shows that there’s something wrong between them and the NERC Forum. Be- cause it’s difficult for an offender to ask you to go to a place he knows you’ll get justice against him. “They have a maximum of eight weeks to do their job, but they hold cases at their comfort. I think the problem is coming from the standard complaint measures that made it clear that the DisCos pay for the office of the NERC Forum all over the country. “It’s written in NERC’s customers’ com- plaint handling standard and procedures and he who pays the piper dictates the tune. So, those who can go to court should quickly fol- low that means which is the ultimate channel to handle the cases. “These DisCos are pushing customers to the wall. It’ll not be fair if nothing is done now to checkmate this. Let them check their conscience. Let those who follow them as secu- rity agents to do this terrible revenue drive to please, cross-check themselves if what they’re doing is right.” When our correspondent contacted APL, the Marketing Manager, Mr Jude Efidi on the complaint of residents and JAG, on issues of illegal disconnection, he said, “I have not seen that regulation that is being referred to, but there was nothing like giving a notice of three months and 10 days before disconnection.

You know this is like this issue of the Nigerian Constitution which says that a contestant must have 25 per cent of votes before becoming a president. “It is the same way, so people try to inter- prete it to suit their own condition. Let me give an instance, even the law of nature. Our power supplier supplies us and at the end of the month, and they give us a bill after that month elapsed and asks us to pay for bulk electricity we purchased. Do you know that we pay Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Com- mission (NERC)? Yes, we pay NERC. If we pay the organisation that we buy bulk electricity from and also pay NERC, then how come that somebody is coming from the moon to tell us that we must allow for three months before disconnecting any customer?” Efidi said that the bill APL gives to any cus- tomer is specific and defines their agreement with the customer and added that if the bill states that customers will be disconnected if they do not pay from this time period to an- other, why have they not taken it to NERC to counter it? “These are the controversies we are always having. If anybody should come out on a radio programme to say that, we would have to coun- ter him. That means that such a person is not acting like a businessman. The person saying this is still living in the past when the Nigerian government was in charge of electricity, but now the business is private.” On the issue of prepaid meters that Prof Bath Nnaji promised customers in one year after recovering the Aba Ring-Fenced Area which has not been fulfilled, Efidi agreed that the company have not given out meters to ev- eryone, but said they’ve given some out. “What you said on the issue of meters is correct. You know since we started we have been installing meters. We first brought in 500 meters and then we installed them. Then we brought in the second set of meters. We then brought in the third set which is under Meter Asset Providers (MAP) programme. And over 5000 customers have applied for this and we have installed over 1000 meters. “The next phase which is Mass Metering is what we are warming up to introduce. We cannot get meters from the moon. Meters are what we use funds to get and that is why we introduce MAP at a point where customers will help us fund the acquisition of meters which we will pay back. “The next stage is Mass Metering and Mass Metering we are looking at over 100, 000 meters. And we needed finances to do this. When Customers owe us funds running into billions of naira, how can we get funds to finance meter acquisition. That is the is- sue we are having. So, if we have payments of customers, the easier it will be for us. We are not saying we are going back on metering customers, no. “The financial arrangement for mass me- tering is something that has to be consciously put in place and am sure that is what is go- ing on now. It is the right of customers to get prepaid meters but it is the obligation of the customers to pay their bill as and when due. We have given them supply on credit and yet they are not paying us and everybody is cry- ing, give us meter, give us meter. Is it not funds that we will use to acquire meters?” Responding to the issue of buying 100 megawatts and about January they cut it to about 25 megawatts, Efidi alleged that every bill that go out from APL to customers, not up to 50 per cent come back with payment. “Do you know that for every bill that go out from Aba Power Ltd to customers, not up to 50 per cent come back with payment. Now if you have a supplier supplying you energy and you pay him less than 50 per cent, if it is your business will you go on to supply them? No, you will not. You will say this person does not have the capacity to pay although he may have the willingness to pay. “That is why our supplier dropped our sup- ply from 100 to 25 megawatts. No, it was not what we applied for. It is not our company that applied for 25 megawatts. It is the suppliers that are cutting our supply just the way we go ahead to disconnect customers or we do load- shedding sometimes. We had no choice. Of course it will impact our service to customers. “We are trying to manage the energy so that every customer will have a feel of the en- ergy even in the face of restricted allocation. That is what we are doing now. But that does not mean that the situation is permanent. No. The suppliers are also willing to increase the allocation. But if they increase the allocation under this condition are they helping us? Be- cause the more they increase allocation under a condition like this the more loses we incur.” When asked if there is no way APL can do the distribution of prepaid meters in batches and zones to ensure they are getting money to support the development Programme of the company, Efidi said they have already started doing that. “We are using a Feeder called Ehi Feeder inside Ehi Road Market. We are metering ev- erywhere there. We started by putting meters on the transformers. That is the first step. We have certified the ones metered.” He explained that the EEDC metered the Transformers, but their Metering of trans- formers did not go round. “We are certifying the ones that on metering and now we put meters on the ones that don’t have meters. After that the next step will be to fix meter everywhere and then all we need to do is to keep pumping energy. “Then we now follow suit on other feeders and that is what we plan to do. We are going to get there. The situation we are now is not permanent. It is something that will change and if it does not change this month, it can change next month.” On directing customers coming for refur- bishment or change of transformers to third parties in the case of Silent Spring Estate, Efidi said he is not aware of that, “Even when a transformer is faulty or goes bad, it is our duty to move that transformer to our vendors, the people that repair transformers for us. “We never had issues where we referred customers to third parties, it is not right at all. And such an action is not even consistent with our operational policies. And we do not allow individuals to come to our network in- frastructure. It is not allowed.”