Aba Comes Alive With Street Sports(I)

Initial concept

A breeze of change is blowing across Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State. A city that was over the years abandoned, neglected and treated like a forgotten place, despite being the creativity hub for all manner of talents and skills as long as South-East and South-South geopolitical Zones of Nigeria are concerned. Whenever something new is noticed in our society, typical of all Nigerians, the expectation will be that the government is up to something new.

Well, in the case of Aba, the government may actually be up to something special in the area of infrastructural overhaul, but the focus of this work and unusually so, is the fresh breeze of social intervention coming from the private sector via the most unlikely tool – Sports Someone may say sports? Oh yes, sports is the tool, as Aba, the Enyimba city makes a major shift towards Table Tennis like never seen in the region.

The newly formed and ongoing Aba Premier League Table Tennis championships has been described by many as an audacious move into sports business and marketing with express recourse to professionalism. New Telegraph gathered that the league which is hosted and organised by Voidant BroadcasEng Limited under the auspices and authority of the Abia State Table Tennis Association began on Monday 2nd October 2023 and will end on Sunday 5th November 2023 with only men’s singles featuring in this maiden edition of the league, as plans have already been concluded for the teams’ tournament next year.

However, what is exciting is not just that the Aba Premier League Table Tennis is now the first League in that area of sports in Nigeria, but the vision and mission it comes with which has already captured the minds of residents as the popularity of the league and its prospective positive impact in Aba is becoming obvious by the day.

Picture of things to come

President of the Aba Premier League Table Tennis, Dike Dimiri said that the league is looking beyond the entertainment angle of sports and is fully focused on the economic value chain of benefits that the league and the development of Table Tennis will bring to Aba. He said that much as the league is ongoing, a serious foundation and discussion on sports need to be held where all stakeholders will understand that an industry capable of changing the lives of many people is what is being pushed and not just another game for leisure or entertainment.

“Let me break everything down. Sometimes, it’s easier to get an ex- ample from London than to look for it here in Aba. Let me take one state in the US and one city in the UK to illustrate my point. In London for instance, there are up to six English Premiership Clubs. You have Fulham, West Ham, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Crystal Palace. “Traditionally London has always had at least five Premiership Clubs playing in that city alone every season.

There are 20 clubs in the Premiership, six of those twenty are in London and 14 clubs have to come to London regularly, lodge in hotels, take a train, take a cab and spend good money in London weekly. “Remember, in everything, Labour migrates to the place of highest reward. If you take that principle, you’ll understand why every known nationality goes to London to play.

“They take their families there and their children will go to school there, and live in houses thereby making real estate robust, their families must go out to eat, the restaurant system is robust and they must move around in transport and this is where taxis come into play. “The players must equally be treated and hospitals must work perfectly. People migrate to London without knowing what’s the driving force. Because of that broadcast channels are coming to make their own impact and you see the econo- my growing.

Moral support

“Now, in California, the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, and Sacramento Kings are all basketball clubs in one state. In American football, they have the LA Dodgers and San Francisco 49ers. You can see the industry built around sports. The same thing is happening in Boston. “Do you know how many engineers were employed to rebuild the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid? Look at the Nou Camp, you hear about Chelsea looking for a new stadium. Engineers will migrate to that place. This is the value chain.

“Let’s bring it down to Aba; no other city in Nigeria is better positioned to promote professional sports than Aba. When you talk about equipment, our imagination in Aba will create it. When you talk about football kits it is something Aba can handle perfectly. “Instead of waiting in Ariaria and Ahia-Ohuru for your buyers to come and know about you, you can just take a sleeve sponsorship. I don’t expect Nike to come here to manufacture our jerseys. I expect it to be done by some reputable local manufacturers here in Aba.”

He said that as people begin to come from Kano, Maiduguri and other major cities in Nigeria to play sports in Aba, the city’s real estate prices will go up, hotels will boom and farmers will have incentives to plant some more. “Schools will improve and doctors will try practicing sports medicine. Physical trainers will have work to do. By the time sponsorship starts coming and athletes are being paid, the government makes more money from taxes. There’s something in it for everyone if we get it right.”

Athletics

The Deputy Director of Sports, Abia State Sports Council, and head coach, Table Tennis, Abia State, Ifeoma Isaac said that the initiative of paying the athletes every week at the end of each competition makes it easier for the athletes to be encouraged to come out strong for the tournament, stressing that incentives are serious motivation in any sports. Coach Isaac, an International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) certified coach said that the money given to athletes is a huge encouragement.

“You can see that the league is competitive and because of that it’s something the Government should come into to support us on this because the prospect is huge,” she said. Explaining more on the position of the athletes who are at the centre of the showpiece, Dike Dimiri said that there is this discrimination against professional athletes as entertainers and not people in business for profit. He described it as a misconception. “You recognize a whole lot of Afrobeat singers today as entertainers.

They had their own history too. They were previously called just singers. They suffered a whole lot until the enforcement of a certain percentage of local content in radio and television programmes sparked a revolution in the country. “It changed their history. It created an opportunity for concerts. Suddenly, everything changed and they now had platforms. Let’s draw a line of comparison. Check out a singer who is now an entertainer with a live concert and a broadcasting concert.

“Can we project a sportsperson in a similar fashion? A whole lot of people have not been to Old Trafford so they watch the games on TV while some equally watch live. You can compare those watching from the stadium with those watching a live concert, while those watching from TV are the same as those who listen to the singer through broadcast channels. But in Nigeria today, the rewards of a singing entertainer and a sports entertainer are vastly different.

“Nobody wants to pay the athlete. From all indications, you’ll discover that we don’t want to pay athletes because we deem them not to be rendering any service. “All that changed when TV came in and you saw an audience of one billion ready to watch a 100 metres final at a tournament like the Olympics, the sponsors saw it offered money and today athletes are being rewarded handsomely. To grow sports professionally we have to pay athletes as the professional entertainers they are.”

Pathway to professionalism

The organizers led by Dimiri said his plans for sports development in Aba are beyond table tennis, stressing that the economics of Nigeria’s sports at the national level does not support robust growth. “A typical example is in the world of finance. We ask about asset turnover, why should I build a new stadium for you when nobody is making use of the existing ones profitably?

“Take a good look at the Enyimba Stadium, two weeks are wasted on that stadium every month because it only functions when Enyimba has a home game. Why can’t we promote a competition that’ll keep that place in use and fetch more money? “We can quickly squeeze in two matches in their absence before they return from their away trip.

That can be done every week plus Enyimba’s domestic home two matches, you’ll discover that six matches can be taking place there.” Dimiri said that all these and more are the reasons why plans have been concluded to stage the first International Sports Business Conference in Aba which he described as a necessary step towards the attainment of globally acceptable standards in sports business management in Nigeria.

Goal

The goal of the conference is to bring sports business stakeholders together including sports equipment and kit manufacturers, sports broadcasters and the financiers who provide the money for associated sports infrastructure and capital in sports. New Telegraph learnt that the conference which is expected to be held in May next 2024 in the Enyimba City could be the pioneer event where a range of topics relevant to the sports industry like marketing, sponsorship, media coverage, branding, value chains benefits, sports technology, sports business/management and athlete development and remuneration will be insightfully discussed and documented.

Dimiri stressed that enthusiasm for sports is not enough to replace skills when it comes to the management and administration of sports and insists that proper management is the bedrock of every business including sports, noting that today’s sports industry is no longer a stand-alone affair, but must grow in synergy with stakeholders.

“Today, the strong interconnection between sports, media and technology is evident for all to see. The actual playing of sports requires technology to record, analyze and transmit it to viewers using various media both digital and analogue, across various devices TV, phones and computers and this is part of the justification for an international conference the kind of which we are planning for May 2024”