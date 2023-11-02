Aba Comes Alive With Street Sports (Ii)

CONTINUED from lastweek

“This interconnection I have mentioned also requires skilled human capacity to drive it. All of these elements and stakeholders hardly operate individually, you have to deliberately bring all of them together under one roof to interact. “The goal of the Aba International Sports Business conference is to do exactly this – to bring these stakeholders together.

This conference will bring all these people together in Aba to build out the sports industry and help us do business easily in one place.” The organizers are confident that the synergy between the public and private sector participants in the sports industry will result in accelerated development of professional sports, and growth for the Abia State economy and Nigeria generally.

Beyond leisure

The President of the Aba Premier League Table Tennis said that from his background as a marketer, he loves the business of sports, but stressed that such love does not mean that he does not equally have interest aside from the business angle. “I love sports generally and I was fortunate to be exposed to so many games because I attended a Federal Government College which had almost all the facilities necessary for so many games.

“We had this Asian Games Master back then that taught us a whole lot. So, I played a bit of so many games like cricket, hockey, volleyball you name it. At an elite level, I played cricket for Obafemi Awolowo University and Oyo State and won gold medals at NUGA and the National Cricket League. “When I became an adult, I was intrigued by the amount of money being paid for Broadcast Rights for the English Premiership, this was as far back as the early 2000s.

I never understood how the Olympic Movement gets money, I never understood how FIFA makes its money. “Then, when I researched about it, I discovered that if you don’t create and package sports as a sellable event, the sponsors will not come. Typically, the sponsors are looking for where consumers aggregate in sufficient numbers to experience their brand and sporting events.

“But not everyone can be at the live event so broadcast and advertising come in and help them reach even more people. So, you now see that sports is now a product just like ice cream or detergent.” Dimiri said that the target is to make Nigerians see sports beyond the game itself and embrace it as a product that must be well made with healthy ingredients and packaged very well before pushing it to the consumers in the market.

Skill devt

“When you put the right flavour in your Ice Cream and package it well, it will attract the needed consumers. Take football for instance, there are several leagues all over the world but we all know the global leaders who package theirs well. Same with combat sports. “These days, the UFC has been packaged better than Boxing and it is outshining it. Is the Davis Cup still existing because all we know now is the ATP and WTP?

This is all about packaging. Rather than become a sports spectator or fanatic, I became a historian of sports business. “Another example is the sports talent renewal process. What you call grassroots here is what they call the Collegiate System in America or the Academy system in Europe. Every sport has its own way of renewing itself. “So, all these things come together and you begin to ask yourself, how can I make a difference and build out a sports ecosystem that delivers business and economic growth.”

Table Tennis a choice sport

Explaining why he chose to promote Table Tennis, Dimiri said that he is aware that the pinnacle of sports in Nigeria, no doubt, is football, but that football is so political that by the time one can make an inroad, a lot of valuable time would have been lost. “I chose table tennis because of its ability to be experienced at home and professionally. It is perhaps one of the most democratized sports in the world. I felt that as a product, I could package it because it’s family- friendly.

“The spectatorship in our environment used to be huge. Even our indigenous carpenters here used to make Table Tennis boards. Today, Table Tennis boards are very expensive. A good premium Table Tennis Table board would be priced within the range of N1.5m and N1.8 million. “That hasn’t stopped young children from playing on wooden doors, playing on elevated soakaway pits where they get a piece of chalk, and draw a table irrespective of the size. “They use wood as nets to demarcate their crafted courts. It is in our culture. That was the closest we had to a family game.

Of course, you have the dark sides of Table Tennis which comes when one outgrows a family’s competition and goes to the street to play and gamble with their skills. “So, even before me, people built tables in the streets. I personally used to walk around with two bats and a ball ready to engage at any given moment. Table Tennis has few entry barriers, emotional or physical.” He said that they are not afraid of getting spectators and support for Table Tennis in an environment where football reigns supreme.

“Even in business, no matter the size of a company, new competitors will emerge and sometimes out- shine the existing leader. To keep thriving you need to carve a niche. First of all, you must understand that this is competition. “You’re competing for eyeballs and minds. You ask yourself, how do I position myself? You don’t have to be all things to all people. You can find a niche that’s profitable. Today, UFC is almost more profitable than Boxing.

“If you take the demography of people between the age range of 17- 25, which sports are they aligning towards? In terms of martial arts, it’s the new kid on the block, UFC. It took Dana White and co a while to win people over. “In the end, they positioned themselves well, won people over and are rewarding the athletes. Why are people aligning with UFC, it’s all about packaging. In competing with football, we hope to do the same with table tennis.”

Focus mandate

Dimiri explained that everything starts with building a platform that is credible and transparent, that is creating an event where your athletes can perform consistently and improve their skills and share the rewards with you. “Then add some incentives as payments to the athletes. Soon enough you’ll build an audience, then the audience will attract sponsors, then you increase the share of what you pay the athletes and then more athletes become interested and competition rises.

“This attracts more audience and more sponsors and the cycle continues. If we can do this I think our table tennis world irrespective of size will be immensely attractive to all stakeholders. “In marketing, there are people we can call early adopters. These are people that’ll hear your message and team up with you immediately. That’s not to say that they’ll be the eventual heroes. Because they trust you, they’ll come early and just want to play. “Some people will not trust it and will want to see it first.

Herein lies the opportunity and the barrier. You must go on with these early adopters and bear the pain of establishment associated with these early adopters. “When the late adopters want to join, they’ll see that the league has already been formed and that’ll give us the opportunity to form the Premier League, Division 2 and Division 3.

“Eventually, the boys will be separated from the men. When the new intakes discover that they cannot compete for Prize Money unless they qualify, through the aforementioned qualification cadre, they’ll subject themselves to the process. “Nothing moves the pride of a professional than seeing the person that he’s better than winning prize money,” he said.

Inherent opportunities

According to the organizers, it would be wrong to conclude that the league will end crime and end unemployment, adding that even in jurisdictions where Sports have been developed there is still crime and unemployed people, but stressed that it will go a long way in addressing some of those issues. Speaking of this, Dimiri said, “I would like to approach the question in terms of alternative opportunities. It can be used to reduce crime in a way that it will not be anybody’s first choice to go into crime.

“I went to school at a period where primary schools always had a playing field. Even in villages, the first thing you think of having is a playground. Today, many school children have never seen a pitch before. “So, their first mentality is not towards sports. But in the rural areas where pitches are available and they are skilled there, there is nobody to bring them to the process that can help them professionally.

“So, in the rural area, the child’s first resort is a non-sport decision and that requires a whole lot of cerebral work. And when you can’t get that type of opportunity because of inadequate education, you may resort to violent crime. “In the city as well, you don’t know who could have had a future in sports if they had the opportunity. A lot of us, when we hear the wages of some of these players, we wish we had continued.

Many results

“You can only wish if you had prior experience. So, this is what we can do to create an alternative image in the minds of our kids so they can see multifaceted areas of human engagement like being the athlete, the manager, the agent or you can be a hand in the wheel of a Sports organization.” Citing examples, he said: “A good example here is the NBA where there are 82 games every season. You take a club like the Los Angeles Lakers, they have to fly to Boston, Chicago, Portland, Memphis, and Miami, to play league games so you need airplanes, you need pilots, hotels, kit handlers, and physiotherapists.

“Imagine all the people taken off the streets by just one Club and there are about 30 clubs. This happens in Baseball Clubs, the National Football League, the National Hockey League and others. “You can see how the aviation sector benefits from sports. You’ve not even talked about how kit makers like Adidas, Nike and others benefit from this. Just look at the New Balance that came out just recently. They’ve built a market share already. What about swimming and cricket?

How will people be idle when all these things are going on simultaneously? “We have capacity in many fields in Nigeria. The Sports Industry is a speciality. You don’t join it for the love of the game. You do it because it’s a business and you have to be equipped and trained to go into it. “Nobody invests in the business of sports for the love of sports. We can start now to reconfigure our sports so that they contribute significantly to our economy in the best way possible. This is our goal at the Aba Premier League Table Tennis.”

Stakeholders speak

The Deputy Director of Sports, Abia State Sports Council, and head coach, Table Tennis, Abia State, Ifeoma Isaac described the tournament as an unprecedented one, stressing that it will go a long way in changing the fortunes of Table Tennis in the state and Nigeria in general. Coach Isaac, equally said that the venue of the tournament at Abayi-Umuocham helps her in the area of getting younger players she will groom to become better players in the future, as it helps in the grassroots.

“Table Tennis is a huge sport, especially at the professional level. It’s something we should consider as a lucrative business as well as a lovely sport.”