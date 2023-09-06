Aba Chamber Of Commerce Laments Poor Infrastructure In S’East

…urges NASS members for action on dilapidated Federal roads

The Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (ACCIMA), has once again cried out over poor infrastructure for conducive business in the South-East Geopolitical Zone and alleged that the development was presently depriving the zone of a conducive environment for economic and industrial growth.

ACCIMA therefore, demanded that representatives from the zone in the National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives), step up engagements with relevant Federal Government Ministries and agencies, to convince such bodies of the urgent need to rehabilitate road infrastructure in the zone.

Chief Jerry Kalu, President of ACCIMA) speaking on behalf of the Aba business community, made the plea while receiving, Honourable Emeka Nnamani, the member representing Aba Aba North and Aba South in the House of Representatives during an interactive session with his constituents, at the chamber.

Kalu analyzed problems facing the ease of doing business in the Southeast region, including what he described as the poor provision of superstructures that help industrialie a society, such as good roads network, and constant power supply among others, lamenting that actions of the federal government on these areas seem to connote planned neglect and total abandonment.

He urged Nnamani, to liaise with other National Assembly colleagues from the zone to put pressure on those in charge of such areas of development to see to the urgent rehabilitation of the facilities to ease current sufferings in the Southeast.

To spearhead the move, Kalu said ACCIMA, had recently written the Minister of Works, Engineer Dave Umahi, listing federal roads needing urgent attention in the State.

“The Chamber, on her own, just wrote Sen. Engr. Dave Umahi, the current Minister of Works, points such roads as the completion of a bad session of Enugu-PH Expressway, Aba-Ikot Ekpene, Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene, Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, Owerri-PH Expressway, Owerri-Aba Expressway, Obohia Road, Aba Dry Port, just to mention but a few. We believe in your capacity to deliver and collectively we all shall achieve our purpose for our people and our unborn children.”

“Another problem is the erratic power supply, industrialization will continue being a dream until this problem is nipped in the board and my position here is to check the arrangement as it concerns Discos, if government can also extend palliatives that will encourage the Discos to discharge their functions accordingly.

“The Governor, Dr Alex Chioma Otti, has started well, in trying to rejuvenate Aba, through road construction and rehabilitation. We need more; and the Green Chambers through your office, can even liaise with the Federal Ministry of Works, so that all the federal roads, in the South East will be given desired attention.”

The ACCIMA President said the business community was happy that Nnamani thought it wise to visit the chamber, as a stepping stone for wider regular interaction with his constituents.

Kalu lauded the lawmaker for his quick intervention in the serious landslide wreaking havoc along Ovom Street in the Ogbor-Hill area of Aba North Local Government Area, which is now receiving federal government attention.

The ACCIMA president announced that plans were on for the chamber to participate in an Abia Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), summit on the 21st of this month and requested Nnamani to attend as ACCIMA representative.

Kalu further said a local Trade Fair, to be hosted by the Chamber, was billed for next month (October), to showcase Aba-made products and businesses.

He added that the secretariat of the association was being given a facelift to upgrade it to meet the needs of its peers across the world.

“As you step your feet into the secretariat, you will attest to the fact that work is ongoing at the moment just to give a facelift to the chamber to come to the status of other high-ranking chambers in Nigeria.

“Our people said that charity begins at home and that’s exactly why we have to let you know the challenges and programs of the chambers before taking you out for the needs of the Aba people and the entire business community.

“First on the list is Abia SME Forum which comes up on the 21st of September, 2023. Chamber needs support in this area in other to stage a very good outing at the events. On this note, I am nominating you for a goodwill message at the event, a letter will be sent to you to that effect.

“Secondly, the ACCIMA 2023 Trade Fair, is also coming up by 11th to 25th October, 2023. The chamber also needs support for this.”

Responding, Nnamani, thanked his hosts and said that he had come to discuss with his constituents two major issues, including giving a progress report on happenings at the House of Representatives, since his inauguration.

He said he has introduced four motions, one bill, and a motion of urgent importance which led to the federal government sending a delegation on the erosion/landslide menace along Ovom Street in the Ogbor-Hill area of Aba North Council, which he said had now been keyed into the Ecological Funding programme of the Office of the Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF).

He announced his appointment as a member of the House Appropriation Committee, among others, and advised the people to come together to articulate their needs which will be forwarded for inclusion into the budget for implementation, noting that recognizing ACCIMA as a very important platform in Aba and Southeast generally, he chose the first recess if the House, to visit home and reach out to the people.

“I want to identify and interact with the people I represent, to know their needs, and be able to capture them in the constituency projects that we are about to embark upon.”