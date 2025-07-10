Aba Can Meet Your Sportswear Needs, Otti Tells Sports Commission

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has urged the National Sports Commission (NSC) to patronize Aba-made shoes, shirts, and other sportswear instead of sourcing them abroad, as part of efforts to deepen collaboration in sports development and harness the sports economy.

Governor Otti made the call on Wednesday while receiving the Chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, and his delegation at Government House, Umuahia. He positioned himself as the chief marketer of the “Aba brand,” highlighting the quality and potential of locally made goods.

“When you talk of apparels, fabrics, shoes, and other fashion products, everything is Abia,” the governor stated.

He further revealed that the state, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), recently launched the Aba Export Growth Lab to standardize and upgrade locally produced garments and leather goods, making them competitive and export-ready.

“The idea is to have a structured way to support apparels, garments, and leather industrialists to upgrade their products, brand them properly, and create access to both local and international markets,” he said.

Otti also described sports as a powerful tool for youth development and economic revitalization. He disclosed that his administration has secured a new site for a FIFA-standard stadium, which will also feature a games village and various other facilities.

“Sports economy is the way to go,” he said. “It has the capacity to build the future of our youths, take them out of poverty, and create lasting opportunities.”

Earlier in his remarks, NSC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, emphasized that the renewed direction of the Commission aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at transforming sports into a major driver of national economic growth.

He explained that President Tinubu has transferred the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Sports to the NSC to professionalize sports administration in the country.

Dikko expressed willingness to partner with the Abia State Government in areas including promotion of made-in-Aba sportswear and suggested the establishment of a state Sports Commission directly overseen by the governor.

“We have a vision to encourage all sub-nationals to set up Sports Commissions to fast-track development at the grassroots,” he said. “We are taking sports as a national asset it’s the only thing that can bring the country together.”

He commended Governor Otti’s commitment to sports and his initiative to develop a special economic zone in Abia for manufacturing sports-related products, affirming the Commission’s readiness to collaborate with the state.