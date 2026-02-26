Aba Back, Enyimba Rising – Otti

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has expressed delight that under his administration, the 54-year-old dream of Ajie Ukpabi Asika, then Administrator of the East Central State, to build a standout hospitality outfit in Aba as far back as 1972, will finally become a reality, stressing that Aba is back.

Otti, who spoke during the flag-off ceremony at the project site in Ogbor Hill, Aba, explained that seeing the hotel, conceived in 1972, with its foundation laid in 1975 and abandoned after Asika left office, then revived under the late Chief Sam Mbakwe in 1981 before being halted with the end of the Second Republic come back to life means that Enyimba is rising.

“The dream that was once stalled shall now rise to meet the glory of the skies. The prominence of our story is in the dreams of our fathers, the resilience of our mothers and the adventurous disposition of our young people. The vision of Enyimba Hotel in 1972 was in complete defiance of the social setbacks and economic anxiety of the time; it was a rallying cry to our people to look to the future with boundless optimism, confident that this city, like the mythical phoenix, will rise from the ashes of its ruins and thrust itself into the borderless skies to the marvel of those who once wrote it off,” Otti said.

Explaining the project’s outlook, Otti said that over the next 12 months, teams already set up would work closely with civil engineering partners to deliver a 120-room facility befitting Aba’s rising stature as a major commercial and industrial destination in West Africa and beyond.

He added that a best-in-class convention centre would also be delivered within the same period to cater to the needs of businesses and public sector organisations seeking the perfect blend of novelty and class for their events.

Otti said the hotel, now to be known as the Radisson Blu Enyimba International Hotel, will be run with a focus on value for customers, shareholders and all other stakeholder groups.

He noted that the outlook is that 18 months after the hotel welcomes its first guests, demand will escalate so rapidly that construction of another 130-room facility within the same vicinity will commence.

According to him, over the next four years, the venture is projected to grow into a 250-room five-star hotel catering to local and international guests and events.

The governor said that in the last 33 months, the Abia State Government has made strategic investments to align the Aba business environment with the demands of a five-star hotel ecosystem.

He added that he is aware many people have struggled to understand the lag in execution since the commitment to revive and complete the project was first made in 2024.

“The explanation, however, is straightforward. In addition to taking time to draw up a robust operating agreement with partners, we were also conscious of our limitations at the time with respect to developing a suitable ecosystem for a top-class hospitality outfit.

“Over the last two years, we have done nothing but prepare Aba to become a prime destination for business travels and events.

“We have since changed popular perceptions about this city by the magnitude of investments in road infrastructure, urban sanitation, security, health and the general network of systems that individuals and organisations consider when making travel decisions.

“We understand that there are little to zero sentiments in business, so it was clear to us that nobody would willingly travel to destinations characterised by filth, poor road networks, deficient social services and widespread insecurity.

“We may not have hit the bull’s-eye on every decision parameter, but clearly, the conversation has shifted. Aba has not only emerged as one of the cleanest urban destinations in the country; it has also become one of the most orderly, secure and peaceful towns in the region,” he said.

He appreciated the leadership and members of the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA) for their efforts over the decades in keeping the dream alive.

Otti also acknowledged the commitment of multiple stakeholders in Aba’s business and social ecosystems who worked to ensure the completion of the edifice during years of uncertainty.

He specifically appreciated Aba city leaders, including the late Nze Clement Obineze Maduako (Binez), late Dr Simon Chukwuemeka Okolo (New Era), late Lord Dike Udensi (Dubic), Sir Leo Ike Okoye (Lee Nobec) and Chief Sab Ejimofor (Sab Motors), for their efforts towards the revival of the Enyimba Hotel.

Speaking further on Enyimba’s rise, Otti said nothing illustrates the city’s resurgence more than the project commissioned at Ovom, about 400 metres away from the Enyimba Radisson Hotel site.

“To imagine that the entire stretch was written off not too long ago points to the errors of pessimism because, in truth, no situation is entirely irredeemable.

“By focusing solely on development initiatives that improve the daily business experiences of our people, our administration has effectively banished the old political tradition of excessive self-promotion.

“Abia is getting better with each passing day, and the credit for the massive transformation that has happened here and in other parts of the state since May 29, 2023, belongs to all of you for refusing to believe the lie that the fault was in our stars — for not giving up, even when hope was seemingly evaporating.

“You are the heroes of the New Abia, for it is you who empowered us to build a new system, one that prioritises sincerity over deceit, purpose over greed and compassion over cold indifference,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Aba business community, Chief Leo Ike Okoye thanked the governor for keeping to his promises and assured him of their continued support to ensure that Aba rises to even greater glory than before.

Representatives of Radisson Blu and the contractors handling the project, in separate remarks, assured that the project would be delivered on schedule and in line with international standards.