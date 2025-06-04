Aba: A City Devoid Of Night Life, In Need Of Rejuvenation

Share

…residents charge Otti to decongest, transform municipality

With an ancient motor park that is believed to be older than almost all the inhabitants of the city, alongside major markets, minor markets, malls and trading centres scattered all over the city centre, Aba, the economic hub of Abia State and South Eastern Nigeria, is a city brimming with life and at the same time awaiting an unimaginable disaster to happen because of its contrasting conundrums.

With residences converted to production centres, residential buildings balkanised and remodelled by tailors into fashion and sewing outlets while some others are equally converted to showrooms and warehouses by stupendously rich merchants in clothing and textile materials, the Aba City centre is no doubt a study in convoluted and congested city in urgent need of decongestion and modernisation.

Sadly, what you observe in the city as it is daily balkanised, is that Abia State Government officials and town planning authorities as well as the council officials, amble by and watch helplessly how homes, and residential buildings along popular streets and roads like Pound Road, Hospital Road, George’s Street, Park Road and St Michael’s Road are being converted into private motor parks and other uses while the occupants are forcefully displaced.

Another sore development and source of concern in the unfolding Aba city’s oddities; the displacement of residents from their homes by business owners, traders, tailors, clothing and textile dealers, is now gradually finding its way to the popular Aba Crown Land, which is the only well-planned area of the city, down to suburbs like Ogbor-Hill, Osisioma and most times abandoned urban slums like Ndiegoro and Over-Rail.

Absence of leisure

One of the fallouts of this unchecked development in Aba, as observed by New Telegraph, is that Aba is devoid of social and night life, as the city becomes soulless, almost empty and listless once all the businesses, shops and showrooms that are bevy of activities in the day time, are closed for the day and the traders returned to their far flung residents.

What you discover is that Aba’s main city centres like Azikiwe Road, Jubilee Road, Hospital Road, Pound Road, Park Road, Howell Crescent, Constitution Crescent, St Michaels Road, School Road, Clifford Road, Ehi Road, Market Road, Tenants Roads, Cameroon Road, Asa Road, Aba Owerri Road, Eziukwu Road, Okigwe Road and Brass Street are completely devoid human activities at night.

Except for Milverton Avenue, which has become the city’s official motor park location, all the other locations, despite the seemingly efforts of the current administration in the state to restore nightlife in Aba, the city is still lifeless at night.

Relocation of parks

This issue of congestion and reckless conversion of residential buildings for multipurpose uses has become pain in the neck to so many property owners who have been forced to sell their properties and move out to other locations while the few remaining home owners wait in bathed breathe unsure of their fate in what seems to be a tsunami being visited on residential buildings in the city centre.

Following a recent upsurge in fire outbreaks in the markets and some other business facilities, the state government hinted on a possible relocation of the motor parks along Milverton Avenue to a more conducive area to allow for ease of movement.

Recently, Governor Alex Otti declared that Milverton Avenue motor parks are a recipe for disaster, after inspecting the charred remains of burnt vehicles, other items and parts of the building housing the bus terminal of Chisco Transport Company, which was gutted by fire.

During an on-the-spot assessment of the fire incident, Otti said the crowded nature of the Chisco Transport Park at Milverton Avenue and other motor parks dotting the about one-kilometre stretch of the avenue, was a recipe for disaster. Otti stated that the government would look at other motor parks at Osisioma and Port Harcourt Road, with more space, to relocate the motor parks at Milverton Avenue.

This is as the governor noted: “I think it’s time we relocate the motor parks to a more spacious place. We can’t have everybody clustering in a place. This is a recipe for disaster, and I know that there are parks around Osisioma and part of Port Harcourt Road. “We are going to go and have a look at them and ensure that we relocate a lot of these vehicles to the parks so that it could be easy for us to move if there is any incident.”

While it is good that Otti is abreast of the dangers posed by the old Aba motor park, his attention should equally be drawn to the serious dangers of converting residential buildings into multipurpose uses because that alone has caused several fire outbreaks in Aba.

Fire outbreak

Meanwhile, Otti during the same visit regretted that there has been several cases of fire outbreaks in Aba in the last few weeks, noting that there are things that are not being done right, pleading with the people to be more careful so as to prevent future fire outbreaks.

Otti directed that henceforth every business facility in the state should have fire extinguishers installed on their premises to contain fire outbreaks, and disclosed that the enforcement of the directive would commence next week He announced that his administration had proposed to procure additional fire trucks to complement what is available in Aba. He described the fire incident at the Chisco Transport office as unfortunate and commended the men of the state fire service for mobilising and working hard to put out the blaze.

The governor said: “I am happy that the fire service mobilised and worked very hard to stop the fire. If you noticed, in the last few weeks, there have been several fire incidents in Aba. That tells me that there are things we’ve been doing that we are not doing well. In the first instance, every facility must have fire extinguishers and we are going to enforce it from next week.

“We will also try and get more fire trucks because I’m told that when the fire was going to overpower the servicemen, they had to seek back up from Umuahia and that’s a distance.” In a similar incident at the Ehere Market, along Ikot Ekpene Road, Aba, occupied by timber dealers, which was gutted by fire recently, Otti stressed the need for markets in the state to be properly designed and built to allow for ease of movement, especially in the event of fire outbreak or any other emergency.

He regretted that the way the market was built exposed it to fire incidents and directed the Mayor of Obingwa Local Government Area, Dr Eric Egwuibe, to immediately begin the process of rebuilding the market. “What we will do is to assess the level of damage.

We will also through the Mayor begin the process of rebuilding this place. I think the way the market is built makes it susceptible to fire incidents. You know, where you have wood, you have sawdust; these are very expensive woods, and so we need to ensure there are fire extinguishers in all the shops around here.

“We also want the shops to be properly built because the way it is, it is easy to conduct fire to other shops. Even the way the entire place looks, it is not very decent and very inviting.

So I would like you to trade in an environment that is conducive. “So I’m giving an instruction to the Mayor to assess the level of damage and begin the process of rebuilding, bring down all those ramshackle buildings and build proper shops for all of you.” Otti said his vision is to ensure that traders operate in a conducive environment fit for trading and assured that the government will assess the level of damage to support them to replace their lost goods.

New Telegraph discovery is that fire outbreaks in Aba markets and business centres are not new and the reaction of the government as well is not new and has not changed.

However, with the emergence of the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA), headed by Architect Uche Ukeje, there is a serious need for GADA to liaise with the five Mayors of Aba South, Aba North, Osisioma, Obingwa and Ugwunagbo LGAs that make up Aba, to create a better city.

Death traps

Apart from the A-line side of Ariaria International Market, which is currently undergoing serious remodelling, almost all the markets in Aba are death traps and are all located in the heart of the city where their presence portends danger.

In Aba South Local Government Area alone, which constitutes 60 per cent of the Aba metropolis, there are countless numbers of both major and minor markets, such as the likes of Ekeoha Shopping Centre, AhiaOhuru (New Market), Cemetery Market (Eziukwu Market), Good Morning Market, Orie Ohabiam, Iheorji Market, Nkwor Ngwa, Ama-Ogbonna Foodstuffs Market and the GSM/Computer Accessories Market.

In the same breathe, Aba South’s landscape also harbours too many street markets such as those located at St Michael’s Road, Pound Road, Park Road, Market Road, School Road, Ngwa Road, Hospital Road, Tenant Road, Danfodio Road, Etche Road, Ndoki Road, Azikiwe Road, Milverton, Ojike Lane, Asa Road Asa Triangle, Nkwor Ngwa, and Iheorji Market.

Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area although is somewhat blessed with massive land that is yet to be developed, however, it is gradually going the way of Aba South.

Therefore, if nothing is done urgently to arrest this oddity, because from the urban centre of the council, especially the Ariaria axis, the future of the locality may be endangered and enmeshed in another contrasting conundrum.

