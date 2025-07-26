AAUA Students Protest Killing Of Female Colleague By Boyfriend

Students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), in Ondo State, on Saturday staged a protest over the alleged murder of one of their colleagues, Joy Adeyemi, by her boyfriend.

Adeyemi, a student of the Department of Human Kinetics, had been declared missing since Tuesday before her body was discovered in her boyfriend’s room. The suspect, an indigene of the town, reportedly fled after the incident.

The students, chanting solidarity songs and carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Stop killing us, AAUA students” and “The state government should intervene,” decried the growing number of student deaths linked to local residents.

One of the protesters, who identified himself as Kunle, said the boyfriend locked the victim’s corpse in his room after allegedly stabbing her to death and fleeing with the proceeds of her POS business.

“We are yet to know why he killed her. She had been missing since Tuesday. Neighbours raised an alarm after perceiving a foul odour and found her body. This is not the first time we’re losing students like this,” he said.

Adeyemi’s death comes barely three weeks after two students Andrel Okah of the Department of History and International Studies, and John Abba of the Department of Economics were kidnapped and murdered by suspected criminals. Police said some of the culprits have been arrested, while the prime suspect reportedly died in custody.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Joint Campus Committee, condemned the killings in a statement signed by its chairman and secretary, Comrades Adekanye Adeboye and Oladele Emmanuel.

“The student community is still grappling with the tragic loss of two students when another female student fell victim to this senseless violence,” the statement read.

NANS issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Ondo State Government and security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators, bolster security around the university, and ensure student safety.

“Failure to act will leave us with no choice but to mobilize students nationwide for a peaceful protest in Ondo State,” the group warned.

Police spokesperson, DSP Olusola Ayanlade, confirmed that three persons have been arrested in connection with Adeyemi’s death. He added that the main suspect, her boyfriend is currently at large but would soon be apprehended.