AAUA Student Stabbed To Death By Assailants

An undergraduate student at Adekunle Ajasin University in Akungba-Akoko, (AAUA), Ondo State, Ifeoluwa Adekunle has been reportedly found dead in her room over the weekend.

According to reports, the deceased, a 300-level student from the Department of Economics was attacked by unknown assailants in her off-campus apartment and stabbed to death.

Sunday Telegraph gathered according to some anonymous students, that the incident had generated concern among other students in the university town.

One of the students further disclosed that the case had been reported to the police, adding that the deceased had nothing to do with the cult-related issues.

“We have reported the murder case to the police, but it seems they are slow in responding to our demands for identifying and tracking those behind this dastardly act,” he said.

Funmilayo Odunlami, the state’s police spokeswoman, confirmed the occurrence and stated that an inquiry into the case has begun.

The student’s remains have been deposited in the mortuary, Odunlami added, “We are not sure if it’s a cult-related activity because she was murdered in her room situated off the campus, but investigation is going to unravel the cause.”