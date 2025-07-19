AAUA Killing: Disbelief As Prime Suspect Dies In Custody

The death of a key suspect in the gruesome murder of two students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), while in police custody, has sparked outrage among students and residents in Ondo State.

Mr. Femi Oladele, popularly known as Tallex, a hotelier and landlord to the deceased students Andrew Eloho Okah and John Friday Abba was arrested by police in connection with the killings. He reportedly died on Friday after allegedly confessing to masterminding the abduction, robbery, rape, and murder of the students.

Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adebowale Lawal, confirmed that Oladele had ordered suspected cultists to attack the victims for allegedly disrespecting him, an act that reportedly led to their deaths.

Sources told Saturday Telegraph that Oladele developed a mysterious illness shortly after his arrest and confession, and later died at the hospital.

“Tallex is dead. He passed away at the hospital after making a confession to the police about the murder and burial of the students in a shallow grave,” said a source close to the investigation.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the suspect’s death, noting he had been under medical supervision since his arrest.

“Yes, he is dead. He had been receiving treatment at a hospital and died in the early hours of Friday,” Ayanlade said. “As of now, the decomposing remains of Okah have been recovered, while efforts are ongoing to locate Abba’s body.”

He also revealed that two other suspects, Kola and Michael, had been arrested for withdrawing N800,000 from Abba’s bank account. Both are cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The PPRO urged the public to disregard misinformation and assured that the police are committed to ensuring that justice is served.

“We sympathise with the families and the AAUA community. The command is taking all necessary steps to ensure that all involved are prosecuted,” he said, adding that security has been heightened across tertiary institutions in the state.

Meanwhile, the AAUA Students’ Union has demanded that the police produce the body of the deceased suspect to confirm he did not fake his death to evade justice.

In a statement signed by union leaders Salami Akeem, Jamiu Abiodun, and Ajidagba Mosadoluwa, the students expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and described the development as disturbing.

“The sudden death of the suspect intensifies our demand for transparency and accountability,” the statement read. “We are giving the police three hours to produce his corpse. Failure to do so will result in mass protest by students of AAUA and concerned Nigerians.”

The union demanded a transparent, timely, and public investigation into the killings, stating, “Justice must not only be done, it must be seen to be done.”

They also warned that they would hold a peaceful protest if their demands are not met, reiterating their constitutional right to do so.

“The AAUASU remains committed to protecting the welfare and dignity of our members,” the statement concluded.