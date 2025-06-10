AAUA Don Seeks Return To Indigenous Governance To Build Stable Nigeria

Share

A Professor of SocioCultural History and Gender Studies at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) in Ondo State, Prof Kikelomo Victoria Olugbemi, has advocated a complete departure from Eurocentric political systems in Nigeria.

This is even as she urged African leaders to embrace indigenous governance frameworks rooted in pre-colonial traditions, gender equity, and cultural values as a foundation for national stability and sustainable development.

She made the call while delivering the 40th inaugural lecture of the university, where she said that African civilisation remains the most enduring in history, and therefore, African leaders should have a complete shift from modelling their political systems after European structures.

Instead, she said they should adopt indigenous frameworks to accelerate development of Africa’s local and regional development, even as she noted that the National Assembly should shift their focus from looking outside the country and Africa for a suitable political system if we want Nigeria to become a developed nation.

“It is my belief that the system of checks and balances in African Kingdoms before the advent of the two Abrahamic religions which ensured political stability can serve as a foundation for building a resilient and prosperous nation in Nigeria,” she said.

The lecture is titled: “Nation Building in Nigeria: The Historical Intersections of Gender, Religion and Culture.” Prof Olugbemi, who emphasised the sanctity of traditional leadership, noted that “traditional rulers, as descendants of royal bloodlines, should be seen as divine representatives.”

She, however, insisted that their selection and installation must strictly follow “pre-colonial customs and traditions” rather than government procedures, stressing that the monarchs are “ordained by God” and must never be treated as political appointees.

The inaugural lecturer further clarified that “traditional institutions have their own internal mechanisms of checks and balances,” which should be used to address misconduct, and not the transient structures of modern government.

On gender and national development, Prof Olugbemi argued that a nation’s strength lies in achieving gender balance, noting that both men and women must have equal opportunities to shape and sustain national progress.

Added to this, she insisted that societies must move beyond the limitations of patriarchy and authoritarianism by recognising that gender, religion and culture, when interwoven positively, act as forces of liberation and pillars for rebuilding a powerful and stable country.

She noted that gender, religion and culture were pivotal to the fortunes of any nation, saying: “They determine the survival or collapse of empires.”

The don, who added that the way leaders, institutions and the media frame these issues in national discourse must be done with careful consideration to avoid triggering instability, also emphasised that inclusive and quality education for both male and female remained a foundational pillar for national development.

While stating that “education nurtures political stability through mutual respect and collaboration” and to meet this goal, she urged all the three tiers of government to increase budgetary allocations to accommodate the surging demands in student population, teaching personnel, instructional materials and school infrastructure.

Criticising what she described as government favoritism toward private institutions, Prof Olugbemi said that “approving more private universities while neglecting public ones contradicts the government’s own Education For All (EFA) project.”

On curriculum, she sought the overhaul of school curriculum in order to foster civic consciousness and patriotism, saying training students in national history and civic responsibilities would go a long way in promoting an egalitarian society and strengthening the foundations of nation-building.”

