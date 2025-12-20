AAUA, College Sign MoU On Degree In Education

The Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), and the College of Education and Entrepreneurship Studies, Lessel, Ushongo Local Government Area, Benue State have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to run degrees in Education.

The signing of the MoU had empowered the College of Education and Entrepreneurship Studies to offer degree courses in education-related programmes under the supervision of the University.

The MoU signing ceremony was witnessed by Principal Officers of the AAUA including the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olugbenga Ige; the DVC Admin., Prof. Adebisi Daramola; DVC Academic, Prof. Olusegun Akinwumi; Registrar, Mr. Olugbenga Arajulu; the Bursar, Mr. Tobi Orina; and the representative of the University Librarian, Dr. Felix Adewusi; while the duo of the College Provost, Dr. Austin Ortiv; and the College Liaison Officer, Dr. Segun Ogunleye signed for the College.

Addressing the media, Dr. Ortiv, thanked the Vice Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University for approving the partnership and for the trust reposed in the Management of the College.

Ortiv stated that the College of Education and Entrepreneurship Studies, Lessel, is set to train and graduate professional educators in both academic pedagogy and entrepreneurial skills, following the agreement signed in Akungba Akoko in Akoko Southwest local government area of Ondo State.

His words, “We now have the approval and the capacity to run several programmes, including Degree programmes in education, Certificate in entrepreneurship, and Advance Certificate in Education.

“With the agreement with Adekunle Ajasin University, our degree students are assured of graduating from one of the foremost universities in Nigeria. Their admission, curriculum, screening, examination, and certificate would be handled by the university.

In fact, their matriculation and convocation ceremonies would be conducted by the University.

“Furthermore, our students would not only get academic certificates, but would also be trained and certified in entrepreneurship with hands-on training in business, technology, and engineering, trade and craft, and many more.”