AAUA Alumni Holds Biennial Meeting Dec. 9

The biennial General Assembly meeting of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) Alumni Association will hold on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

In a statement by the body’s National Publicity and Events Secretary, O’Seun Ogunsakin, the General Assembly, which is the highest decision-making body of the association, will deliberate on and ratify the draft of the association’s amended Constitution, 2023.

Along with ratifying the legal document, the meeting will also lead to the delivery of a progress report on the ongoing hostel project undertaken by the association.

Ogunsakin added that the meeting, which would be presided over by the alumni president, Dr Olumide Olugbemi-Gabriel, will also receive and consider the external auditor’s report on the financial position of the association.

According to Ogunsakin, the General Assembly will hold at the Nelson Mandela Hall in Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, with delegates from all recognized branches of the association and other important dignitaries from within and outside the university in attendance.