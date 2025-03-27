AAU Mgt Applauds Okpebholo For Keeping Promises On Revamping Institution

Share

The management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma has applauded Governor Monday Okpebholob of Edo State for revamping the institution and keeping to his promises of providing N500 million monthly allocation, which the governor has faithfully paid since November, 2024

The management spoke through its Principal Assistant Registrar/Head, Information and Public Relations Otunba Mike Aladenika during a curtsey visit to journalists and media practitioners at the State capital, Benin City in acknowledgement of their solidarity and support for the institution.

According to Aladenika, Ambrose Ali University (AAU) is rising again due to favourable government policy, and efficient management of the Chief Dan Orbih led Governing Council appointed by Governor Monday Okpobholo.

“It will interest you to know that His Excellency, Governor Monday Okpebholo made the promise of providing N500 million monthly subvention to Ambrose University, and he has kept to it.

“He made the promise in November and since then, he has kept to it till today.

We are happy with the learning environment now, unlike what was obtainable before. ”

Aladenika revealed that the position of Principal officers have been declared vacant and are urging those with the qualifications to apply for the various positions as advertised by the Governing Council.

He added that with the governing council on board, the school environment is peaceful as students and lecturers are all carrying out their learning activities in a friendly environment.

Aladenika then called the state government to continue its intervention trajectory in the development of the University.

