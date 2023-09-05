AAU Halts Academic Activities Over Students Protest

All academic activities at Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma have been abruptly suspended for an indeterminate period of time, according to the institution’s management.

The University, in a memo issued by its Acting Registrar, Ambrose Odiase said that the suspension of academic activity was necessary after the university’s senate had an emergency meeting in Ekpoma on Monday to assess the days-long student protest.

According to the management, “To prevent a total breakdown of law and order as well as the need to guarantee the safety of lives and property in the university community and its environs, the senate was left with no other choice than to direct an immediate suspension of academic activities.

“To this effect, all students residing in the hostels on campus are to vacate the halls of residence in the next 24 hours.

“This is an indication that no student should be seen in or around the halls of residence of the university by 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday 5th September 2023.

Recall that for nearly four days, University students had been protesting what they claimed was an increase in tuition for returning students.

The demonstration stopped a planned memorial event for the late professor of economics Moses Isunu Aliemen as well as academic activities.

The Student Union Executive was terminated as a result of the circumstances. The institution had previously said in a number of releases that there was no current plan to raise the tuition for returning students.

Additionally, the university’s 40th matriculation ceremony, which was supposed to take place on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, has been postponed indefinitely.