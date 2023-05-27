Aau: Ex-students’ Leaders Condemn Hike In School Fees

The crisis rocking Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Ekpoma, Edo State has continued unabated as the Forum of Former Students’ Union Leaders (FOFSUL) of the university has condemned the recent hike in the tuition fees of the school. The group also lamented overgrown grasses, leaking roofs, broken sewage pipes in the university’s hostels and criticised the operations of the Special Intervention Team (SIT), which it said had put the school on reverse.

A statement by the National President of the Forum, Comrade Ifijen Isaac, said the members share the burden placed on the students and called on the Visitor of the University, Governor Godwin Obaseki, to reverse the decision. Part of the statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the trending publication of the increment of tuition fee with over 300% for 100 level, direct entry and returning students of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

“We wish to state clearly, that we condemn this in all its forms, as it is anti-people and anti-developmental. Before the coming of the Special Intervention Team, it would appear that the university was on the path of growth, but with their com- ing, all that has changed, as the university has become a shadow of itself.

‘‘The Forum of Former Students’ Union Leaders rejected in totality the increment in fees and wish to use this medium to tell the students of the school that FOF- SUL which is made up of all former students’ union leaders is with them and ready to join forces in correcting this abominable act by the Special Intervention Team.”