AAU Ekpoma Refutes Certificate Racketeering Allegations

Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, has strongly dismissed allegations that it issues certificates to individuals who never attended the institution.

The rebuttal followed claims made by a former Edo State governor in a widely circulated video, accusing the university of engaging in certificate racketeering.

Speaking at an event organized in honor of one of the university’s distinguished alumni, Dr. Isinene Onoabhagbe, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sunday Olowo Samuel, described the allegations as baseless. He reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to academic integrity and excellence.

“We are proud to count Dr. Onoabhagbe among our esteemed alumni. Our graduates excel through hard work and resilience, earning their certificates and distinctions through merit, not purchase,” Professor Samuel said.

The event celebrated Dr. Onoabhagbe’s outstanding achievements in clinical informatics and health data science, particularly her contributions to Lassa fever surveillance and women’s health research.

In her acceptance speech, delivered on her behalf by fellow alumnus Dr. Obasanmi Jude—Lecturer and Research Consultant for the Womanity Index Survey 2025 with INVICTUS Africa—Dr. Onoabhagbe expressed deep appreciation for the recognition.

“I’m humbled to receive this honor from my alma mater. The lessons I learned, the friendships I formed, and the mentorship I received at AAU have been invaluable in shaping my career and life,” she said.

She added that the award was “a testament to the quality of education and values that Ambrose Alli University instills in its students,” pledging to continue striving for impact, innovation, and inspiration through her work.

Also speaking at the event, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Chief Dan Orbih, congratulated Dr. Onoabhagbe for her accomplishments on the global stage.

“Our university has produced many Nigerians making waves worldwide, and you are one of them. We are proud of you,” Orbih stated.

He also urged current students to remain focused and shun social vices, emphasizing that the institution is working to maintain and strengthen its global reputation.