AAU, Ekpoma: Group Alleges Plot To Manipulate VC’s Appointment

Share

A group, Concerned Edo Citizens On Monday alleged that there is a plot by some senior government officials who it alleged of planning to manipulate the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor for the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma , Edo State.

The group said the plot was not to pick somebody out of the first three people that emerged as frontrunners in the interview conducted.

It identified the first three as Processors Frederick U. Igene, Marshal A. Azeke and Sunday Olowo Samuel.

A statement by the group’s Coordinator, Felix Osagie which was made available to journalists in Benin City lauded the steps of the Governor Monday Okoebholo administration to redirect the school in the right way by recalling wrongfully dismissed staff, increasing the monthly subvention to the school, constituting a governing council among others.

Share