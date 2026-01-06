AAU Ekpoma Disowns Students Over Protest

The management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, yesterday disowned students who participated in a protest against incessant kidnappings in the area. Angry students and youths in Ekpoma, had earlier staged a peaceful protest over alleged incessant kidnappings in the area.

The protesters said the demonstration aimed to draw the attention of the government at all levels to the persistent insecurity in the locality.

But in a statement, Otunba Mike Ade Aladenika, Principal Assistant Registrar/Head of Information, Protocol, and Public Relations, said those involved in the protest are not registered students of the institution. Aladenika said the university management has dissociated both the institution and its students from the protest.

He said the individuals involved in the demonstration are neither registered students nor members of the University Students’ Union Government, adding that they have no affiliation with the university in any capacity.

He said: “The University wishes to inform the general public, students, staff, and stakeholders that the organisers of this event are not registered students, members of the University Students’ Union Government, or affiliated with the institution in any capacity.

“The Management condemns any attempts to disrupt the peaceful academic environment and assures that such unauthorised actions will be met with appropriate measures to safeguard the university’s interests and maintain order.”