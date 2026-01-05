AAU Disowns Students Over Protest

The management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, on Monday disowned students who participated in a protest against incessant kidnappings in the area.

Angry students and youths in Ekpoma had earlier staged a peaceful protest over alleged incessant kidnappings in the area.

The protesters said the demonstration aimed to draw the attention of the government at all levels to the persistent insecurity in the locality.

But in a statement isued on Monday, Otunba Mike Ade Aladenika, Principal Assistant Registrar/Head of Information, Protocol, and Public Relations, said those involved in the protest are not registered students of the institution.

Aladenika said the university management has dissociated both the institution and its students from the protest.

He said the individuals involved in the demonstration are neither registered students nor members of the University Students’ Union Government, adding that they have no affiliation with the university in any capacity.

“The University wishes to inform the general public, students, staff, and stakeholders that the organisers of this event are not registered students, members of the University Students’ Union Government, or affiliated with the institution in any capacity.

“The Management condemns any attempts to disrupt the peaceful academic environment and assures that such unauthorised actions will be met with appropriate measures to safeguard the university’s interests and maintain order.

“This protest is null and void. The University urges everyone to disregard this notice and continue with their legitimate activities. Adequate security arrangements have been made to prevent any disturbances.

“We appeal to all students, staff, and visitors to cooperate with university authorities to maintain peace and stability on campus,” he added.

Aladenika further stated that the management condemns any attempt to disrupt the peaceful academic environment of the university.

“They do not have the authorisation or right to represent the university or organise activities in its name,” he said.

He warned that unauthorised actions would be met with appropriate measures to safeguard the institution’s interests and maintain order.