AAU Denies Self-Confessed Cultist

The management of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Ekpoma, Edo State has disowned one Pascal, a suspected cultist whose confession went viral on social media.

New Telegraph reports that Pascal, who was paraded by the police recently, confessed to being the number one of the cult group in the school.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued by the Head of Corporate Communications of AAU, Mike Aladenika said the institution has zero tolerance for cult-related and unholy activities of students.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, Nigeria, has been drawn to a TikTok video currently trending on social media about one Pascal who claimed to be a student of our great institution and a self-confessed cultist paraded by the police.

READ ALSO:

“The said Pascal does not have a record of studentship with the institution.

“For as much as we can categorically check and confirm that the video is not a recent playback, it also suffices to say that his studentship of AAU is doubtful and non-existent as all attempts to trace the said name in all our faculty and departmental records (both past and present) were negative.”

“It is a statement of fact that Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, has zero tolerance for cult-related and unholy activities of students as all our students are under obligation and oaths to abstain from such misdemeanour.

“Cultism runs counter to our rules and guiding principles of studentship of this institution. We, therefore, enjoin the general public to disregard whatever link the paraded suspect may have professed as it is nothing but lies from the pit of hell.

“We are also using the medium to allay whatever fear that may be harboured by current or intending students, parents and the general public that our university has grown beyond the activities of criminal-minded youths and that our university is safe haven for learning,” he added.