AAU Debunks Increment In School Fees For Returning Students

The Senate of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State on Tuesday debunked the alleged increment in school fees payable by returning students of the university.

The school also said it would soon meet to consider resumption of academic activities in the institution.

Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Asomwan Sonnie Adagbonyin, announced this while briefing journalists at the Edo State secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Benin City.

He explained that the alleged increase in school fees which led to student protests and the resultant closure of the institution was false, adding that fresh students had their tuition fees increased while returning students’ fees remained the same.

“There is no increment in tuition fees of returning students of AAU”, the Vice Chancellor stressed, pointing out that students of the university have been given the opportunity to pay their school fees in two instalments to reduce the burden of paying once.

He said management decided to close the school as the students’ protest went violent, with some of the students attacking fellow students and lecturers, inflicting injuries on them on campus, as well as preventing commendation service for a late Professor from being held on campus.

Professor Adagbonyin further explained that following the infractions, management dissolved the Students Union Government leadership and set up a Caretaker Committee, vowing that erring students would be held to account for their actions.

He described the political dimension the protest at the AAU has taken as “a deeply entrenched conspiracy” and advised those who have turned the university into a war zone to give peace a chance, just as he said a lot of misinformation was in the air and urged members of the public to get correct information from the Uuniversity’s website and stop the falsehood.

The Vice-Chancellor while announcing that 90 Medical Doctors who recently graduated from the university would soon be inducted, debunked media reports that the institution was offering fake degrees in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering.

He said the university has already paid the prescribed fees to the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) for the re-accreditation of the courses whose accreditation lapsed recently.