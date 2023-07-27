AAU Appoints Ex-Edo NUJ Chairman Head Of Corporate Communications

The management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Ekpoma, Edo State has approved the appointment of former Edo State NUJ Chairman, Otunba Mike Aladenika as the Head the Corporate Communications of the University.

A statement issued by the University’s Acting Registrar, Ambrose Odiase, and made available to newsmen in Benin City, said: “Our institution is undergoing rebranding in all facets and our corporate image is important to the growth of the institution, thus the need to engage a professional with requisite experience.

” It is the belief of the Management that with the appointment of a senior media practitioner, our rebranding process is gradually climaxing, thus putting AAU in an enviable position among the comity of institutions of higher learning.

“Nigerians and our dear people of Edo State should know that Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, is not only an institution of today but one with its eyes into the future.

Aladenika, was a former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council.

He attended then Ondo State University, Ado-Ekiti and the International Institute of Journalism, Abuja