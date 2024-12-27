AATB Rakes In $34m Deals In Agro Trade

Share

The Arab-Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) programme, a pioneering initiative involving 165 companies set-aside to enhance trade and economic integration between Arab and African nations, has successfully achieved a potential transactions worth $34 million in dealings.

The fourth edition of the ArabAfrica Buyers/Sellers meeting in agrifood products event took place at the Al Manara International Conference Center in Cairo, Egypt, alongside the renowned Food Africa Exhibition, with 129 exporters and 36 suppliers from across the Arab and African regions, fostering meaningful business interactions and collaboration.

This year’s event reinforced the AATB Program’s commitment to empowering companies in the strategic food sector, a cornerstone of regional economic development.

By fostering trade partnerships, expanding market access, and enhancing value chains in the food industry, the Program continues to drive regional integration and contribute to food security for millions across member states.

The event achieved remarkable outcomes, with 745 bilateral meetings resulting potential transactions worth $34 million.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) and Secretary-General of the AATB programme, Engr. Hani Salem Sonbol, remarked: “Since its inception in 2017, the AATB Program has been a vital catalyst for enhancing trade aninvestment flows between Arab and African countries.

The outcomes of this year’s Buyers/Sellers Meetings reflect our unwavering commitment to advancing economic cooperation, creating opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and driving investments in key sectors.

“The programme remains steadfast in its mission to strengthen regional integration and address critical food security challenges by fostering collaboration between Arab and African businesses.”

Since its launch, the AATB programme has facilitated numerous sector-specific events, forging valuable partnerships and agreements. Past editions have targeted industries such as pharmaceuticals, resulting in key collaborations within the health sector, and agriculture, unlocking opportunities in food production.

These efforts underscore the Program’s pivotal role in fostering sustainable economic growth and regional development.

