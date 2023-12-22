The CEO of Afriq Arbitrage System, Mr Jesam Micheal has bagged another meritorious award again.

He bagged the icon of hope and Ambassador of transformation to Nigerian students on Thursday, December 21, 2023, in Abuja by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and was also inducted into their hall of fame.

While presenting him with the prestigious honour, NANS National Senate President, Comrade Ekundina Segun Elvis, described Jesam Micheal as a game changer who has impacted a lot of lives.

He said the merit award is presented only to individuals whose lives exemplify the idea of living for the sake of others, and who dedicate themselves to the practice that promotes Values and nation-building.

He revealed that in a sequel to the NANS Senate meeting held at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, his name was nominated and after diligent scrutiny was ratified.

“We are therefore pleased to inform you that your contribution to human capacity development and hard work and positive effect on lives and the economy has earned you the privilege’’, he concluded.

Interestingly, it was disclosed that the last time NANS gave out such a meritorious award to an individual was 20 years ago. He was also inducted into the NANS Hall of Fame as a four-star Aluta general.

Receiving the award and recognition with joy, Jesam Micheal appreciated the NANS executive for bestowing such an honour on him and promised to do more to empower the Nigerian youths, especially students.

He also gave the NANS five slots for employment opportunities on the spot for past student union Leaders who have paid their dues in the past. Recounting his grass-to-grace story, he charged students to embrace the opportunities in fintech and stop depending on government-pay jobs that are not feasible.

It would be recalled that Jesam Michael is a young vibrant and intelligent cryptocurrency expert and forex trader who went viral online when he launched the Afriq Arbitrage System [AAS].

Michael widely known as CEO has caused a stir on the internet with a disruptive technology that has never been seen. He single-handedly developed and programmed a robotic system to trade different cryptocurrency exchanges and secure profit in milliseconds.

He hails from Yakkur Local Government Area in Cross River State, Nigeria. He was born on 12 April. He began his journey into the world of forex and cryptocurrency trading 20 years ago.

Interestingly, as a man on a mission with an outstanding vision, AAS was launched in 2022 after a lot of scrutiny and testing in the background. This system was developed to combat the reign of scam platforms that have stolen people’s money.

In the dynamic realm of cryptocurrency and online investments, Jesam Michael has emerged as a pioneering force, leading the charge for transformative change. As the CEO of Afriq Arbitrage System (AAS), his innovative solutions around tokenized digital currency are reshaping Nigeria’s financial landscape.

Recent revelations have spotlighted AAS’s resilience and authenticity amid challenges. Investors, who have personally experienced the platform’s integrity, attest to its reliability. In the face of an unfortunate incident where a former employee compromised the system, resulting in financial losses, AAS proved its commitment to its users.

Jesam Michael’s commitment to transparency and accountability resonates with investors, as evidenced by their testimonials. Despite setbacks caused by external factors, including the unscrupulous actions of a rogue employee, the platform remains steadfast in its mission.

Investors from various walks of life have shared their positive experiences with AAS, emphasizing the platform’s legitimacy and the sincerity of Jesam Michael. From financial experts to pastors and traders, the consensus is clear: AAS is not just a financial platform; it’s a beacon of trust and genuine investment opportunities.

The testimonials reflect a shared sentiment that AAS, under Jesam Michael’s leadership, stands as a genuine antidote to Ponzi schemes. The CEO’s dedication to educating investors and fostering a sense of community sets AAS apart in the cryptocurrency landscape.