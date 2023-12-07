Aare Oodua Mourns Victims Of Army Drones Attack In Kaduna, Wants Compensation

Chief Muritala Audu, the Aare Atunluse Omoluwabi Oodua Worldwide, has commiserated with families, friends, and community of victims of the military drone strike that killed 85 civilians in Kaduna.

The attack on Sunday night in Tudun Biri village of Kaduna State took place as some Muslims gathered to observe the holiday celebrating the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.

The civilians were mistakenly killed and many others were wounded by a military drone targeting terrorists and bandits.

Reacting in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, Audu, also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), commended the military for transparency and owning up to the tragic error.

Urging swift compensation for airstrike victims, the APC chieftain urged the Federal Government to prioritise and expedite such compensation process for those affected.

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that I extend my condolences to the bereaved families, friends, and the entire Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, following the tragic airstrike that claimed the lives of numerous innocent civilians.

“In these moments of grief and sorrow, it is imperative that we collectively offer our heartfelt sympathies to those affected.

“I commend the Nigerian Military for displaying transparency and accountability by taking ownership of this tragic error.

“Acknowledging mistakes is a testament to the institution’s commitment to upholding the values of justice and responsibility.

“In times of adversity, the ability to introspect and rectify errors is a mark of true leadership,” Audu said.

He said that the recent incident, as explained by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, occurred during aerial patrols when a group of individuals was wrongly identified and misinterpreted as bandits, leading to the unfortunate drone strike.

Recognizing the complexities of security operations, Audu said that lessons had been learned from this unfortunate incident to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.

According to him, the Nigerian military’s commitment to continuously enhance its intelligence gathering and analysis processes is vital for the safeguarding of innocent lives.

“In light of the losses suffered by the survivors in Tudun Biri, I urge the Federal Government to prioritize and expedite the compensation process for those affected.

“The compensation should not only serve as a form of reparation but also as a demonstration of the government’s commitment to the well-being of its citizens,” he said.

Audu called on Nigerians to stand united in support of the affected families and the Tudun Biri community during the trying period.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may we collectively strive to ensure that such incidents become rare exceptions rather than recurring tragedies,” he said.

President Tinubu has, however, ordered an investigation into the military drone strike that killed 85 civilians who had gathered for a religious celebration on Sunday.