The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has raised concern over growing disunity among Yoruba traditional rulers, warning that internal rivalries and political interference now pose a serious threat to the cultural heritage, unity and developmental future of Southwest.

Speaking at Ile-Ife Osun State yesterday during the annual Oodua Festival 2026, Aare Adams described the traditional institution as a strong pillar of Yoruba identity and governance which he said has been gradually losing its collective influence due to supremacy battles and external political manipulation.

According to him, the rivalry among Yoruba monarchs has weakens their ability to speak with one voice, intervene in conflicts and protect indigenous values, thereby exposing Yorubaland to external cultural problems.

“In recent times, the level of disunity among traditional rulers in Yorubaland has become a pressing concern.

“I am duty-bound to sound the alarm that this ugly development threatens the cultural heritage, social cohesion, and developmental prospects of the Yoruba people.

“The level of disunity is now at an alarming level. I respectfully call on all our traditional rulers to jettison the supremacy battles that are threatening to tear us apart.

“We should unite to prevent external infiltrations. We need our traditional rulers to resume speaking with one voice for the progress of Yorubaland and southwest region, rather than fighting for personal aggrandisement and interests.

“This fragmentation among our traditional stools, often fueled by political interference and personal rivalries, undermines the collective strength and influence of the traditional institution, which has historically been a pillar of Yoruba identity and governance.