AAN’s Project Delivers Lifesaving Care, Tackles Stigma For Persons With Albinism

The Albinism Association of Nigeria (AAN) has concluded a four-day free medical outreach and awareness campaign for persons with albinism across the six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), providing critical healthcare services and amplifying advocacy for inclusion. The programme, held from February 10 to 13, 2026, at Casa de Lucy Hotel in Gudu, Abuja, was implemented under the White Fire Project, funded by Fondation Pierre Fabre in collaboration with Big Feline Agency.

The outreach brought together healthcare professionals, volunteers, community leaders and beneficiaries, with a focus on improving access to dermatological and eye care services—two of the most pressing health needs of persons with albinism—while also addressing widespread stigma and misconceptions. Delivering welcome remarks on behalf of AAN’s Executive Director, Dr. Mrs. Bisi Bamishe, the Association’s National General Secretary, Comrade Adeiyi Onah Daniel, described the initiative as “a demonstration of the impact of partnership and communitydriven healthcare interventions.”

He commended community leaders and stakeholders for mobilising beneficiaries and ensuring the programme’s success. According to Onah, the White Fire Project combines medical intervention with creative advocacy to address both the health and social challenges confronting persons with albinism. “This initiative is not only about treatment but about restoring dignity and strengthening voices,” he noted.

AAN Programme Manager, Joseph Akuse, explained during the orientation session that the project seeks to improve health outcomes through targeted medical services and preventive education, while also amplifying the lived experiences of persons with albinism through storytelling and media engagement. During the outreach, beneficiaries received free skin screenings, eye examinations, general medical consultations, health counselling, and ultraviolet (UV) protective materials including sunscreen and protective clothing. Cases requiring specialised care were referred to appropriate health facilities for follow-up treatment.

The medical team was led by Dr. Olanrewaju Falodun, supported by Dr. Utane Adama, Dr. Rabi Karaye, Dr. Ojobo Dorcas, Dr. Moses Esuga and Dr. Emeka, alongside nurses Iji Victoria Erima, Godfrey Ifiokobong F., and Torhemba Atsa Joy. Their coordinated efforts ensured quality service delivery throughout the programme.

Beyond clinical care, the event featured awareness and sensitisation sessions aimed at correcting myths about albinism and promoting acceptance and equal opportunities. Creative storytelling activities—including spoken word performances, interviews and digital advocacy productions—formed part of a broader strategy to strengthen public understanding and inclusion.