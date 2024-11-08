AANI Says He’s Symbol Of Courage, Loyal

Share

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has expressed sorrow over the passing of the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, at the age of 56 after a brief illness.

AANI National President, Ambassador Emmanuel Okafor, on behalf of the executive council and members, made this known in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, retired Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, yesterday in Abuja.

Okafor said the late CoAS was more than just a military leader, but a symbol of courage, loyalty, national unity, exceptional commitment and loyalty to his country.

According to Okafor, Lagbaja’s selfless dedication to duty was evident in his numerous contributions to the Nigerian Army and the nation. “He was a true patriot who consistently put the needs of his country above his own.

“A man of exceptional character, the late Chief of Army Staff was known for his humility and approachability.

