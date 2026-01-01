Aanalysts: Why 30,000km Of Fibre Leaves Nigeria Offline

…as country’s 2025 broadband dream falters

Nigeria stands at a critical juncture in its digital transformation, despite its formidable physical foundation for broadband, including eight undersea cables and a terrestrial network exceeding 30,000 kilometers of fibre optic cable, the country has failed to meet its ambitious target of connecting 70 percent of its population by 2025.

Nigeria’s broadband penetration target for 2025 is 70 per cent, as outlined in the National Broadband Plan (NBP) 2020-2025. This plan expires in December 2025.

However, as of November 2025, the actual broadband penetration stood at approximately 50.58 per cent. With broadband penetration lingering just above the 50 per cent mark, industry analysts said the gap represents tens of millions of citizens left offline, underscoring a fundamental failure in bridging the crucial “last mile” between national infrastructure and the end-user.

According to them, this shortfall not only delays national progress but deepens a profound digital divide with significant economic and social repercussions. Experts unanimously pointed to a persistent and interlinked set of barriers that have stifled the rollout from the backbone to the doorstep.

The most immediate is relentless physical damage, with fibre cables suffering between 30 to 43 cuts daily due to vandalism, theft, and road construction, crippling network reliability.

Compounding this are regulatory and financial hurdles, including exorbitant Right-of-Way charges imposed by various state governments, which drastically inflate deployment costs.

Although some states have moved to waive the fees, the patchwork regulatory environment, coupled with issues of multiple taxation and the crippling cost of providing backup power via diesel generators, has created a hostile climate for investment.

Furthermore, the high cost of smartphones remains a significant barrier to adoption for a large segment of the population, rendering the service unaffordable even where it is available. In a determined response to these systemic challenges, the federal government has launched its most ambitious intervention to date.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, the flagship “Project Bridge” is a $2 billion initiative designed to deploy an additional 90,000 kilometers of fibre optic cable.

This project aims to expand the national backbone to 125,000km, directly connect 200,000 institutions, and integrate half of the currently offline population.

The Minister, Dr. Bosun Tijani, had stated that the formal rollout will begin in late 2025, promising it will drive penetration beyond 70 per cent, reduce internet costs by over 60 percent, and make a substantial contribution to GDP.

To support the necessary capital expenditure, the industry regulator approved the first broad tariff increase in over a decade, a controversial but strategic move that has already led to a surge in operator revenue being reinvested into network upgrades.

Parallel to this terrestrial push, there is a growing recognition of satellite technology’s role as a complementary solution. Initiatives by the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited and new private partnerships, such as Airtel’s collaboration with Starlink, aim to provide connectivity to the most remote and difficult-to-reach communities, acknowledging that a one-size-fits-all fibre approach is impractical.

However, amidst these grand plans, a palpable anxiety exists among industry observers. Analysts like Jide Awe warned that without urgently addressing core issues of affordability and digital literacy, the dream remains in jeopardy.

More fundamentally, telecom expert, Fola Odufuwa, highlighted a structural flaw, noting that Nigeria’s telecom sector is built on a weak fixed broadband foundation, unlike advanced economies that developed robust fixed networks before the mobile boom.

“Correcting this foundational deficit is now a monumental, multitiered challenge. As 2025 concludes, Nigeria’s digital future hangs in the balance between immense potential and entrenched obstacles.

The plans are monumental, but the test lies in execution. “The success of Project Bridge and complementary initiatives will determine whether the country can finally leverage its 30,000 kilometers of fibre into a truly inclusive digital society, transforming its economic trajectory and connecting millions who have been waiting on the wrong side of the digital divide.

The journey from backbone to broadband for all remains Nigeria’s most pressing technological and developmental imperative,” he said.