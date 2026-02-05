AAN Moves To Tackle Rising Skin Cancer Burden

As the global community commemorates World Cancer Day on February 4 under the theme “United by Unique” (part of the 2025–2027 global campaign) the Albinism Association of Nigeria (AAN) has called for urgent, inclusive, and sustained action to address the disproportionate burden of skin cancer among persons with albinism (PWAs) in Nigeria.

World Cancer Day is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness, strengthening prevention efforts, promoting early detection, and mobilising collective action against cancer. The theme United by Unique recognises that while every cancer experience is different, unity and equity remain central to effective response and care. For persons with albinism, skin cancer is a daily and life-threatening reality.

Due to the absence of melanin, their skin is highly sensitive to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, placing them at extreme risk of UV-induced skin cancer. While skin cancer can affect anyone at any age and on any part of the body its impact on persons with albinism is particularly severe and often fatal when access to care is delayed.

Speaking on behalf of the Association, Dr. Bisi Bamishe, National President of the Albinism Association of Nigeria, said: “Across Nigeria and many other countries, the challenge is not the absence of prevention or earlydetection knowledge, but the lack of access.

Many persons with albinism have never seen a dermatologist, and far too many cases are detected late, when treatment becomes more complex, expensive, and less effective. This should no longer be the norm.” Dr. Bamishe acknowledged and commended ongoing government efforts, particularly the planned launch of free skin cancer screening centres for persons with albinism, noting that early detection is a critical step toward reducing cancer-related deaths within the community.

However, she stressed that screening without access to treatment is inadequate. “Early detection saves lives, but screening alone is not enough,” she added. “The high cost of skin cancer treatment remains a major barrier. We therefore call on the Federal Government to include free skin cancer treatment for persons with albinism under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) so that no one is denied care because of poverty.”

As part of a comprehensive prevention strategy, Dr. Bamishe also urged the Federal and State Governments to institutionalise the provision of free UV-protective umbrellas, sunscreen, and wide-brimmed hats for persons with albinism. “These are not luxury items,” she said. “They are basic survival tools that protect lives and reduce long-term health risks for persons with albinism.”

On this World Cancer Day, the Albinism Association of Nigeria calls on government institutions, development partners, civil society organisations, the media, and members of the public to stand in solidarity with persons affected by cancer, support research, advocate for inclusive and accessible healthcare, and strengthen policies that protect vulnerable populations.

“Together, we can build a world where cancer is preventable, manageable, and curable and where persons with albinism are no longer left behind,” Dr. Bamishe concluded.