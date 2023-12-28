AAMUSTED Signs MoU With LASUSTECH To Boost Tech Research

The Akenten Appiah- Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Lagos State State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) to establish inter-university Cooperation and Interaction, Scientific and Cultural Exchange, as well as promote mutual understanding and respect between citizens of Nigeria and Ghana.

The five-year agreement between the two universities seeks to accomplish at least eight academic and professional collaborations in areas including joint research collaborations and application for research grants; joint publication of scientific papers and educational materials resulting from the collaborations within the cooperation of the programme;

joint courses, graduate and undergraduate student mobility such as internship, study abroad, exchange and fellowship; joint application for funding for collaborative projects on sustainable development from relevant funding agencies; consulting with faculty member experts; and joint development of devices, patents, and machinery in pursuit of their mandate and development of both countries.

A three-member delegation from LASUSTECH comprising the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya; Registrar, Mr. David Ogungbe, and the facilitator of the collaboration, Prof. Kolawole Rajeem, were at AAMUSTED on December 14, 2023, to officially sign the MoU to commence implementation of the partnership.