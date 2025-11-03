AAMFI, AUDA-NEPAD Launch $1.5bn Infrastructure Financing Facility

The Alliance of African Multilateral Financial Institutions (AAMFI) and the African Union Development Agency (AUDA) – New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD)- (AUDA-NEPAD) have jointly announced the establishment of the AAMFI Infrastructure Financing Facility for African Union Development projects, a major initiative to accelerate infrastructure development across Africa.

According to a press release, the announcement was made during the Luanda Infrastructure Financing Summit, held under the theme “Cutting the Cost of Capital: Financing Africa’s Infrastructure”. The statement said: “The Facility’s first phase will focus on five priority projects, to be followed by an additional six, spanning energy, transport, water, and ICT sectors.

Together, they represent a continent-wide effort to strengthen connectivity and unlock economic potential in Northern, Western, Eastern, Central, and Southern Africa. “All projects are aligned with the African Union’s Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA) and Agenda 2063, reinforcing the shared vision of an integrated and prosperous Africa.

The Facility provides an initial commitment of up to USD 1.5 billion towards the financing of the projects, including up to USD 100 million in project preparation financing, following the completion of necessary institutional and technical processes.”

“The initiative underscores the continent’s renewed commitment to addressing its infrastructure financing gap through home-grown and coordinated mechanisms,” it added. Speaking at the summit, João Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, who commended AUDA NEPAD and AAMFI for their work on the initiative, noted that:“Africa must finance its own future by mobilizing our collective resources to build the roads, power grids, and digital networks that will connect our markets, energize our industries, and empower our people.”

Also, in his remarks, Mr Samaila Zubairu, Chairperson of AAMFI and President & CEO of the Africa Finance Corporation, said: “This initiative crystalizes Africa’s collective ambition to take charge of its own development financing.

Through this Facility, we are shaping a coherent framework for infrastructure delivery and demonstrating our capacity to define, design, and finance the projects that will transform Africa’s economic landscape”. Mrs Nardos Bekele-Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of AUDA-NEPAD, emphasized the alignment of the Facility with the African Union’s longterm transformation agenda.

She said: “The Facility embodies African ownership in action — a practical bridge toward the operationalization of the African Union Development Fund and a testament to our determination to realize Agenda 2063 through innovative, collaborative, and sustainable infrastructure solutions.”

According to the statement, the facility, which is conceived as a continental coordination platform, aims at bridging the gap between project preparation and financing, promoting standardized investment frameworks, and facilitating blended-finance solutions.

“It also serves as a proof of concept for the eventual establishment of the African Union Development Fund, reinforcing Africa’s capacity to structure and direct its own infrastructure financing,” the statement added.