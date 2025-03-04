AACE Foods Wows At Mega Horeca 2025 Expo

Share

The just-concluded Mega Horeca 2025 exhibition held at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, from February 26-28, will be remembered by participants for a long time.

The event, touted as the biggest Horeca exhibition in West Africa, lived up to its billing, with AACE Foods, one of Nigeria’s leading food brands, making a significant impact.

Mega Horeca 2025 is the 4th international exhibition for the Hotel, Hospitality, Restaurant, and Cafe Industries in West Africa.

The event serves as a premier platform for industry professionals to explore the latest trends, products and services in the hospitality sector.

AACE Foods showcased its unique signature range of spices and seasonings at the event, with the aim of introducing innovative solutions to the hospitality and culinary sectors.

According to Gloria Nwabuike, Managing Director of AACE Foods, the company is dedicated to bringing the rich flavours and traditions of West Africa to kitchens worldwide.

While explaining what makes AACE Foods stand out, the CEO noted that the company offers a diverse range of high-quality food products, including seasonings, flours, flavours and snacks.

“AACE Foods sources its produce from over 10,000 smallholder farmers across Nigeria, almost a third of whom are women. The company supports farmers through training and access to microfinance, inputs and storage technology.

“Mind you, these products are crafted with care, using the finest ingredients to ensure exceptional taste and quality,” she stated.

At the exhibition, the company presented its premium range of spices and seasonings, designed to elevate culinary creations and meet the diverse needs of chefs, hotel owners and restaurateurs.

Visitors to the AACE Foods stand were treated to an array of authentic flavours, quality assurance and innovative solutions. The company’s products, including chilli powder, curry powder, garlic, ginger, jollof seasonings, Jara crunch snacks and bean flour, were on display, showcasing the rich flavours of West Africa.

“We have been crafting products that not only satisfy but also celebrate the rich flavours of West Africa,” Nwabuike said.

“We are excited to showcase our premium range of authentic spices and seasonings at MEGA HORECA 2025. This event offers us the opportunity to connect with HORECA professionals and share our passion for West African flavours.”

AACE Foods is an indigenous Nigerian company established in November 2009. The company processes, packages, and distributes nutritious and tasty food products made from West Africa’s fruits, herbs, vegetables and cereals.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

