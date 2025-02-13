AAAU Signs MoU With ATOM Aviation Training Services, Tours Facility

Share

The African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU) in Abuja, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ATOM Aviation Training Services, an aviation training institution based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sa’adatu Usman, Public Relations Officer, African Aviation & Aerospace University, (AAAU), disclosed this in a statement she released in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Usman, the MoU signing ceremony was held on 12th February 2024 and was attended by key representatives from both institutions.

The ATOM delegation, including Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Mohammed Al-Memari, Quality Manager Raed Al Batayneh, and Training Manager Ibrahim Al Hazaimeh, extended a warm welcome to the AAAU team, which was led by Registrar Dr Mustapha Sheikh Abdullahi, Director of Professional Training Programmes Mr Aliyu Tata Azare, Public Relations Officer Ms Sa’adatu Usman, and Mr Anas Aliyu.

The PRO pointed out that during the meeting, both teams engaged in in-depth discussions on a variety of topics centred on mutual resource sharing.

“Following the signing, the AAAU team was given a comprehensive tour of ATOM’s state-of-the-art facilities, showcasing the institution’s high-tech training equipment and cutting-edge infrastructure.

“This partnership is expected to pave the way for enhanced training opportunities and professional development for aviation personnel, further contributing to the growth and advancement of the global aviation industry”, Usman noted.

