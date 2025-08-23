AAAU, NCAT To Address Manpower Deficit In Aviation Sector

The African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU), Abuja, in collaboration with the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, has made a pragmatic step towards addressing the manpower deficit in Nigeria’s aviation sector through research, training, and innovation.

This was the focus of the First International Research Conference, jointly organised by the two institutions in Abuja, with the theme: “Innovative Multimodal Transportation Solutions, Regulatory and Policy Framework for Development and Sustainability.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Registrar of AAAU, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, described the partnership as a landmark initiative that will reposition the aviation and aerospace sector in Nigeria and across Africa.

According to him, “today is more than a gathering of academics, policymakers, regulators and industry practitioners. It is the manifestation of the vision of our founding fathers that this institution becomes a true centre of academic excellence and a hub for research and development in aviation and aerospace.

Dr. Abdullahi emphasised that the mandate of AAAU has always been to close research gaps, develop manpower, and provide homegrown solutions to Africa’s aviation and transportation challenges.

He added that the conference serves as a turning point in deepening the relationship between academia, policymakers, and industry stakeholders in the aviation sector.

In addition, the Rector of NCAT, Dr. Danjuma Adamu, highlighted that the collaboration with AAAU expanded NCAT’s six-decade-long legacy of aviation training into the domain of research and innovation.

He explained that challenges such as sustainability, safety oversight, unmanned aircraft integration, and human capital development demanded a research-driven, evidence-based approach.

“This conference provides a rare and vital platform for scholars, regulators, and industry stakeholders to converge, share insights, and craft solutions that are uniquely tailored to Africa’s context, while aligning with global best practices,” Dr. Adamu stated.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Governing Council of AAAU, Dr. Bukar Goni, expressed confidence that the conference would generate practical solutions that would significantly improve manpower development in the aviation industry.

The Keynote Address on the conference theme was delivered by Prof. Innocent Ogwude, Professor of Transportation in Nigeria, while the Lead Paper was delivered by Capt. Ricardo Garcia, PhD, the former head of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Bolivia and a representative of ICAO, Montreal, Canada.