AAAU Explores Climate Model Techniques At EasyREMO Workshop

The African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU), Abuja, participated in the EasyREMO Workshop held from February 24th to 26th February 2025, at the West African Science Service Center on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use (WASCAL).

According to a statement yesterday by the Public Relations Officer, AAAU, Sa’adatu Usman, the workshop was hosted by the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA). Dr. Eniola Olaniyan, Head of the Meteorology Department, along with postgraduate students Mr. Tunde Atoyebi and Mr. Okanlawon, represented AAAU.

The workshop, organised by the German Climate Service Center (GERICS) and WASCAL’s Doctorate Research Programme in West African Climate Systems (DRP-WACS), focused on enhancing climate modeling understanding in West Africa.

The event aimed at introducing the EasyREMO model, provide insights into climate modeling techniques, teach data analysis methods for interpreting climate model data, and facilitate regional climate change analysis to assess climate change impacts on land use, agriculture, and infrastructure in West Africa.

