AAAU Appoints New AG Head Of Aviation Business Dept

Share

The African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU), Abuja, yesterday appointed Dr. Endurance Keyamo as the Acting Head of the Aviation Business Department.

Keyamo’s appointment followed the transition of the former head to lead the newly established Directorate of Professional Training Programmes at the university.

Prior to this role, Keyamo served as a senior lecturer within the Aviation Management Faculty, where he contributed significantly to advancing academic and professional excellence.

The university community expressed its heartfelt congratulations to Keyamo on his new position and wishes him success as he leads the department in achieving its academic and industry-focused objectives.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"