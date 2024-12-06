AAAU, ABU Hold Int’l Conference On Science, AI,  Climate Change In Africa

Share

The African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU), Abuja, in collaboration with Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, on Friday holds a three-day international conference focused on advancing science, artificial intelligence, and climate change solutions in Africa.

The event, themed “Open Science, Open Knowledge, Artificial Intelligence, and Climate Change in Africa” lasted from the 4th to the 6th of December, 2024, at the CBN Centre of Excellence Auditorium, ABU, Zaria.

According to a statement on Friday in Abuja by Sa’adatu Usman, Public Relations Officer, African Aviation & Aerospace University, AAAU, Abuja, the conference was graced by high-profile dignitaries, including the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Olorogun Festus Keyamo, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr Emmanuel C. Meribole.

Part of the statement reads: “Setting the tone for the event, the Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee, Dr. Ibinaiye Dorcas, provided an insightful overview of the conference objectives.

“Also, a warm welcome was delivered by the Acting Librarian of ABU Dr Abubakar Abdullahi Mohammed, while Mustapha Sheikh Abdullahi, Registrar of AAAU, gave the opening remarks.

“The Vice-Chancellor of ABU formally declared the conference open, emphasising the importance of collaboration in addressing Africa’s challenges through science and technology.

“The 2024 international conference brought together academics and researchers from across the globe, including representatives from San Diego Mesa College, California, USA; the University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa; and the University of Rwanda. Nigerian universities and agencies also participated, such as the University of Maiduguri, Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), Kaduna State University, Miva Open University, Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Federal University Gashua, Yobe State, among others.

“The presenters explored a variety of topics related to the conference’s theme, addressing key issues such as the role of open science in driving innovation, the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on African economies, and strategies to mitigate climate change on the continent.

“The conference served as a vital platform for fostering collaboration among researchers, policymakers, and institutions, aiming to harness the power of science and technology to address Africa’s unique challenges.

“The presence of international and local experts highlighted the global relevance of the issues discussed and underscored the need for sustainable and inclusive solutions.”

