AAAN Kicks Off 52nd Congress With Call To Reclaim Industry Pride

The 52nd Annual General Meeting and Congress of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) opened in Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday with calls for innovation, professionalism and industry reinvention.

Held under the theme “Charting Bold Paths Forward,” the event drew leading voices in advertising and marketing communications.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, represented by Rev. Idowu Ogedengbe, officially opened the congress. The Minister of Information, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, was represented by the Director-General (DG) of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo.

In his welcome address, AAAN President, Lanre Adisa urged agencies to confront the future without fear.

“Technology is not the enemy. Fear is. We must be bold enough to re-skill, experiment, and claim our seat at the table,” he said.

Adisa called for government collaboration, including the enforcement professional standards in agency selection and involvement of practitioners in national brand strategy.

Congress Chairman and Insight Redefini Group CEO, Dr. Tayo Oyedeji, in his paper titled “Our Craft, Our Pride, Our Power,” decried poor agency compensation compared to peers across Africa.

“Kenyan agencies earn three to five times more. South African agencies up to 20 times. Our work is not worse, it’s better,” Oyedeji said, warning that undervaluing talent fuels brain drain.

He also called for regulatory trust, cautioning against overregulation that could stifle creativity.

The ARCON DG reaffirmed ARCON’s commitment to collaboration, stating: “We are not the only gatekeepers. Engagement is a continuous process.”