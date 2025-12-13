AAAMAC Men’s Fellowship Hosts 2025 Couple Dinner

It was an evening of the Word and merriment as the Men’s Fellowship of Archbishop Abiodun Adetiloye Memorial Anglican Church (AAAMAC), Ajao Estate, Lagos, hosted a memorable 2025 Couples Dinner yesterday, at Dees Hotels and Suites, Ajao Estate.

This joyous occasion was a masterful blend of love, laughter, and divine inspiration, as couples rekindled their love, strengthened their bonds, and celebrated the beauty of matrimony, while fostering a deeper connection with God and their community.

The highlight of the evening was the recognition and celebration of four exceptional individuals who were honoured with awards for their outstanding service to humanity and unwavering support for God’s work.

The awardees -Chief Emma Muogbo (Ntagu), Chief Royal Ifechukwu Asianya (Onowu Isolo), Chief Chinenye Anasoro (Igwe Benco), Chief Chukwubunna Madubom (Gbugbugaga) -were celebrated for their selfless contributions to the community and their steadfast commitment to advancing God’s kingdom. Their dedication to making a meaningful impact has left a lasting legacy within the church and the broader society.

During the award presentation, the Chairman of the Men’s Fellowship, Mr Emmanuel Okeke (Ochiagha), praised the honorees for their remarkable service, urging them to continue their impactful work. He expressed immense joy in celebrating their achievements and encouraged them to remain steadfast in their mission to serve God and humanity.

The Vicar of the church, Venerable Hezekiah Osundeyi, added a spiritual charge to the moment, urging the awardees to stay devoted to God’s work. He prayed for divine strength, guidance, and empowerment to help them accomplish even greater things for His glory.

He emphasised how their dedication serves as a ripple of hope and inspiration within the kingdom.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Chief Emma Muogbo and Chief Royal Ifechukwu Asianya expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Men’s Fellowship for the honour.

They pledged to continue serving God and humanity with humility and dedication, promising to remain a source of inspiration and support to others.

The evening was a vibrant celebration filled with love, laughter, and joy as couples came together to honour their bond and create lasting memories. It was also a testament to the power of service, faith, and community, highlighting the importance of recognising those who dedicate their lives to uplifting others. The event was graced by guests, dignitaries, and members of the church, whose presence added colour and significance to the occasion, making it a truly unforgettable gathering of faith, fellowship, and celebration.