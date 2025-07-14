AAAM Engages Manager

The African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM) has appointed Cabral Ngubane as project manager as part of efforts to strengthen industrialisation and grow Africa’s automotive value chain.

Ngubane previously served as director and engineer at AziB Manufacturing Technologies. He has held senior roles including production manager at L&J Tools and Engineering Works and Quality and Productivity Manager at Toyota South Africa Motors.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in electrical engineering and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Commenting on the new development, CEO of AAAM, Victoria Backhaus-Jerling, said: “We are delighted to welcome Cabral to the AAAM team and congratulate him on his appointment.