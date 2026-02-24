AAAF, World Bank Train 90 Students On AI In Lagos

The Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation (AAAF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the SIFAX Group, in partnership with the World Bank have trained over 90 students of the State Senior Secondary School, Oyewole, Agege in Orile Agege Local Government Area, Lagos State on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The company said the training was part of its series of ongoing Community Connections Campaign Projects in Nigeria.

The group’s Head, Corporate Communications, Olumuyiwa Akande explained that the training, aimed at empowering students with practical technology skills to help them improve their education, secure jobs, and become self-employed in the long term, covered various areas, including computer literacy, machine learning, and the use of Artificial Intelligence.

Representatives were selected from different classes across the school, with the hope that they would be able to transfer the skills acquired to their colleagues.

According to the Executive Coordinator of the foundation, Mrs. Foluke Ademokun, said the initiative was part of a series of efforts to address the issue of youth unemployment and skills gap in the country.