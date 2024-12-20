AAA charts path for survival of African airlines

Share

The 56th African Airlines Association Annual General Assembly and Summit took place in Cairo, Egypt, from November 17 to 19, 2024. World Tourism Network VP for Aviation spoke on ‘transform and develop the Airline Industry in Africa.’

Hosted by EGYPTAIR and supported by the Government of Egypt, the event, under the theme “Transform and Develop the Airline Industry in Africa, “drew delegates from 60 countries, including 20 African airline CEOs.

Vijay Poonoosamy, Lead Partner and Chair of the Aviation Group of World Tourism Network, moderated the closing Panel on the theme of the AGA and Summit: How African airlines can transform and develop.

Poonoosamy first asked the participants to understand why African Airlines, instead of “can,” must diligently transform and develop into safe, secure, viable, sustainable, and celebrated airlines.

He pointed out that they must because aviation, with its multiplier effect, is a formidable engine of socio-economic growth. Every $1 value that commercial aviation makes generates $6 in related economic activities. Aviation also generates more than 100 million direct, indirect, induced, and tourism jobs worldwide.

With a mere 2% contribution to global aviation, African airlines are sadly stifling aviation’s positive impact on our continent. African air connectivity, especially intra-African air connectivity, is failing our continent and our People. Our continent and our 1.4 billion people deserve better.

African governments and airlines, as well as their stakeholders, must diligently move from having to accept what cannot be changed to changing what cannot be accepted and intelligently work together with integrity to enable our airlines to holistically transform and develop into safe, secure, viable, sustainable, and celebrated airlines.

The how and who include financial discipline, operational excellence, customer-centric strategies, comprehensive innovation and digitalisation at all levels as well as the willingness of ailing or developing African airlines to engage with and potentially develop win-win partnerships with the most successful African airlines.

The how requires African airlines to practice integrity and good governance.

The who requires the right people to be selected for the right reasons to do the right things in the interests of the African airline and its stakeholders.

