AA Guber Candidate Nweke Condemns Vote Buying During By-Elections

The gubernatorial candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Ozo Jeff Nweke, has condemned the incidents of vote buying during the just concluded bye-elections in the state insisting that it is shameful.

Nweke noted that the act of vote buying has grave consequences on the governance of the state, adding that the electorates have ended up mortgaging their future in the process. He said: “It is so shameful in Anambra state today that what we are witnessing is an acute decay of decency in our politics.

“It is also a degeneration of sensible political maneuver which has pushed us towards selfcentered, narrow minded and moral insufficiency in the pursuit of our political goals. “The fact that we no longer consider it necessary to understand that we should, at any point in these political campaigns to carry ourselves in such a dignified manner, knowing that we are the servants of the people, thus, humility should be the watchword. Humility in all its ramifications.”