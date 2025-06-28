AA Guber Candidate, YPP, Others Pay N50m Campaign License Fee In Anambra

The gubernatorial candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Ozo Jeff Nweke, has paid the mandatory N50 million license fee required for political campaign advertisements in Anambra State ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

Also meeting the requirement are George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP), John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Sir Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

The payment complies with the directive issued by the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), which mandates all political parties and candidates to obtain a campaign permit before engaging in any form of outdoor political advertising—including billboards, posters, and branded materials.

Despite previously describing the fee as illegal, Nweke became the fourth candidate to obtain the license. Represented by his running mate, Mr. Obi Elvis Anayochukwu, at the ANSAA office, Nweke said the decision was strategic and aimed at ensuring his campaign reaches all 326 electoral wards in the state.

“We do not want anything or anyone to hinder our outreach. We are confident of victory, and that’s why we are complying to stay focused,” Anayochukwu stated.

Nweke described the election as a contest between the AA and other parties, expressing optimism that the people of Anambra will support a candidate with a genuine passion for development and social justice.

“We have confidence in winning this election. AA is not new, and Ozo Nweke is a well-known figure, a household name across Anambra State and beyond. The people know who they want,” he added.

He further pledged to prioritize the security of lives and property, attract local and foreign investment, and reposition Anambra State for sustainable development.